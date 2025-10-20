Cleanspark expands beyond bitcoin mining into AI data centers

Cleanspark announced that it will expand its operations from bitcoin mining into AI infrastructure.

The Las Vegas-based company said the move marks a “strategic evolution” beyond bitcoin mining as it develops advanced AI data centers to diversify revenue and strengthen long-term cash flow.

As part of this change, the firm has brought on Jeffrey Thomas as Senior Vice President of AI Data Centers.

Thomas brings more than 40 years of experience in emerging technologies and data center development, with leadership spanning the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. He previously served as president of AI Data Centres at Humain, where he led Saudi Arabia’s multi-billion-dollar AI data center initiative, forming partnerships with hyperscalers and global technology firms.

The company plans to leverage its vertically integrated “infrastructure-first” model—built around its bitcoin mining operations—to support large-scale AI compute.

Cleanspark’s Chief Development Officer Scott Garrison said the company is assessing new Georgia-based projects, including recently contracted power and real estate in College Park, and is exploring “giga-campus” opportunities across its portfolio to meet growing off-taker demand.

CEO Matt Schultz said Thomas’s appointment will help Cleanspark “expand operations and deliver diversified growth for shareholders” as demand for energy-efficient compute surges. The company’s AI division will operate alongside its bitcoin mining business.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: