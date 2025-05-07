Mining

DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin Core devs want Bitcoin governed by ‘transparent, minimal rules’

Debate over extra Bitcoin use cases has returned, two years on from Ordinals

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Two cures to treat Bitcoin nostalgia for the 2010s

Bitcoin is still rising, 11 years after the documentary film The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
AnalysisSupply Shock

A year after the Bitcoin halving, how much does 1 BTC cost to mine?

Mining outfits have gone bust in the wake of prior halvings. Not so this time around.

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Bitcoin mining stocks slip as investors weigh tariff exposure

With much of the bitcoin mining supply chain based in Asia, US-based operations now face higher equipment prices

by Casey Wagner /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Bitcoin is up 11,000,000% since this 2011 podcast episode

How the Bitcoin conversation has evolved since the price was less than $1

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
BusinessSupply Shock

Bitbank to Coinbase: Brian Armstrong’s $48 billion job post

How Brian Armstrong’s vision for a “PayPal for Bitcoin” evolved into Coinbase, one of the most influential companies in crypto

by David Canellis /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Bitcoin miner’s data center project to be ‘game-changer’

Various bitcoin miners embarked on revenue diversification efforts in 2024 — particularly after last year’s Bitcoin halving

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

2024’s crypto stock winners

Two bitcoin miners make the list thanks to record-high BTC prices and new mining technology

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

BTC miners spend differently — here’s why 

Recent announcements from segment players inform the various strategies behind spending capital

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

A crypto stock check-in as miner raises continue 

Such raises reflect mining firms capitalizing on growing bullish sentiment around bitcoin among institutional investors, says Nishant Sharma

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

The Kingdom of Bhutan is onchain and mining millions in BTC

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom, has been deep in crypto for years. And it’s apparently paying off.

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

Bhutan continues to rake in the bitcoin

Plus, it’s not easy being a bull in a sideways market

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Riot-Bitfarms arguments end in settlement, board changes

Months after Riot’s so-called hostile takeover bid of Bitfarms, the two bitcoin miners forge an agreement

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms defends pending buy, calls Riot claims ‘misleading’

Riot Platforms is attempting to acquire Bitfarms at a discounted price, the company alleged in a Wednesday statement

by Ben Strack /
Business

Riot criticizes Bitfarms’ acquisition proposal, board changes

Bitfarms should not enter into any transaction before its October shareholder meeting, Riot says in an open letter

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Did Prometheum just call ETH, ARB and UNI securities?

Plus, State Street continues its journey to be “the bridge between traditional finance and digital innovation”

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms makes an acquisition after shaking off Riot’s takeover try

The Canadian company hopes to reach 950 megawatts of power capacity by the end of 2025 via its deal with New York-based Stronghold Digital Mining

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Post-halving leaderboard: Bitcoin miners’ stock moves

And a look at whether Dems are viewing crypto more favorably as the DNC kicks off

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Business

Bitfarms founder steps down from board after Riot takeover attempt

Riot Platforms, which owns 16.9% of Bitfarms’ stock, previously called for a vote to replace Nicolas Bonta with another board director

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Advocacy group names new leaders ahead of election

Bitcoin miner Hut 8 and Starknet Foundation find replacements for executives stepping down

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto stocks rebound, volatility eases but analysts say we are not out of the woods 

After spiking into crisis territory on Monday, the VIX was on the decline Tuesday. But volatility is still in the air.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto stocks, bitcoin in the red as investors grapple with economic data

Crypto stocks including bitcoin miners, Coinbase and MicroStrategy were all lower Monday morning

by Katherine Ross /
Lightspeed Newsletter

ORE expected to resume mining this weekend

Solana and ORE have taken measures to keep the network from being overburdened a second time, but testing is yet to be underway

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Policy

Harris VP short list shows mixed support for crypto issues 

Vice President Harris has all but officially secured the Democratic nomination. Here are her top picks for a running mate and where they stand on crypto.

by Casey Wagner /

