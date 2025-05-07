Mining
Debate over extra Bitcoin use cases has returned, two years on from Ordinals
Bitcoin is still rising, 11 years after the documentary film The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin
Mining outfits have gone bust in the wake of prior halvings. Not so this time around.
With much of the bitcoin mining supply chain based in Asia, US-based operations now face higher equipment prices
How the Bitcoin conversation has evolved since the price was less than $1
How Brian Armstrong’s vision for a “PayPal for Bitcoin” evolved into Coinbase, one of the most influential companies in crypto
Various bitcoin miners embarked on revenue diversification efforts in 2024 — particularly after last year’s Bitcoin halving
Two bitcoin miners make the list thanks to record-high BTC prices and new mining technology
Recent announcements from segment players inform the various strategies behind spending capital
Such raises reflect mining firms capitalizing on growing bullish sentiment around bitcoin among institutional investors, says Nishant Sharma
Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom, has been deep in crypto for years. And it’s apparently paying off.
Plus, it’s not easy being a bull in a sideways market
Months after Riot’s so-called hostile takeover bid of Bitfarms, the two bitcoin miners forge an agreement
Riot Platforms is attempting to acquire Bitfarms at a discounted price, the company alleged in a Wednesday statement
Bitfarms should not enter into any transaction before its October shareholder meeting, Riot says in an open letter
Plus, State Street continues its journey to be “the bridge between traditional finance and digital innovation”
The Canadian company hopes to reach 950 megawatts of power capacity by the end of 2025 via its deal with New York-based Stronghold Digital Mining
And a look at whether Dems are viewing crypto more favorably as the DNC kicks off
Riot Platforms, which owns 16.9% of Bitfarms’ stock, previously called for a vote to replace Nicolas Bonta with another board director
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 and Starknet Foundation find replacements for executives stepping down
After spiking into crisis territory on Monday, the VIX was on the decline Tuesday. But volatility is still in the air.
Crypto stocks including bitcoin miners, Coinbase and MicroStrategy were all lower Monday morning
Solana and ORE have taken measures to keep the network from being overburdened a second time, but testing is yet to be underway
Vice President Harris has all but officially secured the Democratic nomination. Here are her top picks for a running mate and where they stand on crypto.