Euler teases launch of synthetic dollar product

Protocol says a USD synthetic is coming, rounding out DEX and lending

by Blockworks
Viktoriia Lapshyna/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Euler plans to launch a USD synthetic “in a few weeks,” a step the startup says will complete a triad of products spanning lending, exchange, and a dollar-denominated asset, according to remarks in a recent interview on the Bell Curve podcast. 

Co-founder Michael Bentley described the new product as “USD synthetic,” adding that Euler today is “not just a lending protocol” but also a DEX. They argued that launching the synthetic within Euler’s stack would avoid “value leakage outside of the system” and “bring more value to token holders,” indicating an intent to keep core economics internal to the protocol. 

No ticker, collateral model, or peg mechanism was disclosed in the conversation, and the team said the product is still “a few weeks out,” suggesting work remains before users can access it.

Bentley positioned the synthetic dollar as a strategic complement to Euler’s credit markets and on-protocol exchange, with an emphasis on tight integration rather than reliance on external liquidity incentives.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Tags

