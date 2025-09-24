Franklin Templeton expands Benji tokenization platform to BNB Chain

The move connects Franklin Templeton’s blockchain platform to BNB Chain’s ecosystem

by Blockworks
article-image

BalkansCat/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Franklin Templeton has expanded its proprietary Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain, the two companies announced on Wednesday.

The move integrates the investment firm’s blockchain-based infrastructure with BNB Chain’s ecosystem, aiming to deliver secure and compliant access to tokenized financial products for institutional and retail clients.

A key differentiator of the Benji platform is its Intraday Yield feature, rolled out in June 2025, which enables yield to be calculated and distributed with second-by-second precision. This means that investors no longer must hold an asset for a full day (or more) to accrue interest.

Instead, yield is computed pro rata based on exact holding duration. In practice, this capability opens up greater flexibility: tokenized securities can be more liquid and composable in DeFi workflows, while still preserving fair yields for each holder.

Franklin Templeton, which manages $1.64 trillion in assets, first launched the platform in 2021 to administer the world’s first US-registered mutual fund using blockchain to record ownership and process transactions. Since then, the platform has supported multiple tokenized offerings across retail, wealth management, and institutional use cases.

BNB Chain has positioned itself as a hub for real-world asset tokenization, including money market funds, equities, and credit products. By joining the network, Franklin Templeton gains access to its scalability, low fees, and real-time settlement. 

Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said the firm aims to “meet more investors where they’re active, while continuing to push the boundaries of what tokenization can deliver.”

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

