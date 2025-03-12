Franklin Templeton
This $1.5 trillion fund manager’s altcoin ETF proposal is one of several the SEC is weighing
Its research team continues to evaluate crypto assets like the firm has done for public equity markets and credit markets for decades
Franklin’s Sandy Kaul told Blockworks that the firm is working on “new and innovative” blockchain solutions for clients
Also in the tokenized fund space, Franklin Templeton launches on Base and Securitize hits $1 billion in tokenized RWA onchain
Plus, a rundown of today’s episode of Empire — Delphi’s take on market performance
Plus, Galaxy Ventures unveils a new fund focused on early-stage crypto firms
Franklin Templeton has the lowest intended ETH fund fee so far, though a similar advantage did not help it win the race for bitcoin ETF assets
Tokenized RWAs might not sound sexy, but there’s no doubting the demand
Also, who’s come out swinging in the spot ether ETF fee war — and who could undercut them
A fee war is brewing; Ark Invest for now ditches its plan to enter the spot ether ETF arena with 21Shares
More institutions are allocating to bitcoin ETFs with the long term in mind, according to Franklin Templeton’s Christopher Jensen — though education remains a work in progress
New separately managed account is set to hold BTC and ETH and be available for wealth managers on Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform
The firm detailed its proposed product in an SEC filing Monday
Financial services giant undercuts previous low mark set by Bitwise a day after first spot BTC funds launch in the US
Agency’s decision to start comment window earlier than expected could be bullish for spot bitcoin ETF approval in January, industry watchers say
The SEC dropped a filing delaying a decision on Franklin’s bitcoin ETF proposal late Friday
It would make sense for the third-largest ETF provider by assets — a dominant player in the gold ETF space — to file for a bitcoin fund, market observers say
The $1.4 trillion asset manager joins BlackRock, Fidelity and others in pursuit of such a product two weeks after Grayscale’s court victory against the SEC
Company’s tokenized money market fund a complementary product to stablecoins “at a minimum,” executive says
An SEC filing on Wednesday for a Franklin Templeton blockchain private equity fund appears to be the asset manager’s latest move into crypto
The Stellar Development Foundation wrote a $20 million check to a Franklin Templeton Fund that runs on the Stellar blockchain — here’s why
After issuing an NFT to certain clients, Franklin Templeton is “devoted to uncovering new applications for these assets,” firm’s head of digital assets technology says
The $1.3 trillion fund group is playing with the idea of launching additional crypto strategies after debuting its crypto SMAs
$1.4T asset manager’s separately managed accounts to be available to financial advisers and wealth managers via Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform