FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

After a TradFi giant joins the XRP ETF fray, who’s next?

This $1.5 trillion fund manager’s altcoin ETF proposal is one of several the SEC is weighing

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Franklin Templeton eyes more ETFs, tokenized fund in 2025

Its research team continues to evaluate crypto assets like the firm has done for public equity markets and credit markets for decades

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Franklin Templeton launches Benji on Ethereum in ‘milestone’ move

Franklin’s Sandy Kaul told Blockworks that the firm is working on “new and innovative” blockchain solutions for clients

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterFinance

‘Growing investor appetite’ in tokenized fund space: UBS

Also in the tokenized fund space, Franklin Templeton launches on Base and Securitize hits $1 billion in tokenized RWA onchain

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Wall Street has called dibs on even more blockchains

Plus, a rundown of today’s episode of Empire — Delphi’s take on market performance

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Wrap: Franklin Templeton backs Bitcoin L2 Bitlayer 

Plus, Galaxy Ventures unveils a new fund focused on early-stage crypto firms

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Does the ETH ETF ‘fee war’ even matter to investors?

Franklin Templeton has the lowest intended ETH fund fee so far, though a similar advantage did not help it win the race for bitcoin ETF assets

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: How 2 funds are dominating tokenized US Treasury products

Tokenized RWAs might not sound sexy, but there’s no doubting the demand

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Coinbase adds to crypto’s war chest

Also, who’s come out swinging in the spot ether ETF fee war — and who could undercut them

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Finance

What we learned from the latest ETH ETF filing dump

A fee war is brewing; Ark Invest for now ditches its plan to enter the spot ether ETF arena with 21Shares

by Ben Strack /
Finance

New mix of bitcoin buyers bode well for ecosystem: Franklin Templeton exec

More institutions are allocating to bitcoin ETFs with the long term in mind, according to Franklin Templeton’s Christopher Jensen — though education remains a work in progress

by Ben Strack /
BusinessFinance

Franklin Templeton debuts new crypto SMA amid bitcoin ETF hype 

New separately managed account is set to hold BTC and ETH and be available for wealth managers on Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Franklin Templeton joins race to launch spot ether ETF

The firm detailed its proposed product in an SEC filing Monday

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF fee war continues as Franklin Templeton undercuts Bitwise

Financial services giant undercuts previous low mark set by Bitwise a day after first spot BTC funds launch in the US

by Ben Strack /
Policy

SEC kicks off comment period for planned Franklin Templeton bitcoin ETF

Agency’s decision to start comment window earlier than expected could be bullish for spot bitcoin ETF approval in January, industry watchers say

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Actually, the SEC isn’t done delaying bitcoin ETF proposals today

The SEC dropped a filing delaying a decision on Franklin’s bitcoin ETF proposal late Friday

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Which TradFi giant could jump into the bitcoin ETF race next?

It would make sense for the third-largest ETF provider by assets — a dominant player in the gold ETF space — to file for a bitcoin fund, market observers say

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Fund giant Franklin Templeton plots spot bitcoin ETF

The $1.4 trillion asset manager joins BlackRock, Fidelity and others in pursuit of such a product two weeks after Grayscale’s court victory against the SEC

by Ben Strack /
Finance

A stablecoin with yield? Tokenized fund perhaps just the start for fund giant

Company’s tokenized money market fund a complementary product to stablecoins “at a minimum,” executive says

by Ben Strack /
Uncategorized

Blockchain Private Equity Fund Franklin Templeton’s Latest Crypto Ambition

An SEC filing on Wednesday for a Franklin Templeton blockchain private equity fund appears to be the asset manager’s latest move into crypto

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Stellar Foundation Head ‘Still Bullish’ on US Stablecoin Law in 2023

The Stellar Development Foundation wrote a $20 million check to a Franklin Templeton Fund that runs on the Stellar blockchain — here’s why

by Michael Bodley /
FinanceWeb3

$1.3T Asset Manager Exploring Use Cases for NFTs

After issuing an NFT to certain clients, Franklin Templeton is “devoted to uncovering new applications for these assets,” firm’s head of digital assets technology says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Franklin Templeton Exec: Digital Assets Are ‘Frontier Risk Alternatives’

The $1.3 trillion fund group is playing with the idea of launching additional crypto strategies after debuting its crypto SMAs

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Franklin Templeton Preps First Institutional Crypto Accounts

$1.4T asset manager’s separately managed accounts to be available to financial advisers and wealth managers via Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform

by Ben Strack /

