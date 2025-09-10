Binance and Franklin Templeton partner on tokenization

Collaboration will assess blockchain-based fund infrastructure and tokenization opportunities under regulatory frameworks

by Blockworks
article-image

Franklin Templeton senior vice president Sandy Kaul | Ben Solomon Photo LLC for Blockworks

Binance and Franklin Templeton announced a strategic collaboration to develop new digital asset products that combine blockchain technology with traditional finance.

The initiative focuses on evaluating tokenization use cases by combining Binance’s global trading infrastructure with Franklin Templeton’s experience in regulated fund management.

Franklin Templeton manages $1.6 trillion in assets and has developed tokenized money market funds through its Benji Investments Technology Platform. Binance remains the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

Executives from both firms said the collaboration is intended to increase efficiency in capital markets by lowering settlement costs and improving collateral management.

“We see blockchain not as a threat to legacy systems, but as an opportunity to reimagine them. By working with Binance, we can harness tokenization to bring institutional-grade solutions like our Benji Technology Platform to a wider set of investors and help bridge the worlds of traditional and decentralized finance,” said Sandy Kaul, head of innovation at Franklin Templeton. 

Roger Bayston, who oversees digital assets, added it could “take tokenization from concept to practice for clients to achieve efficiencies in settlement, collateral management, and portfolio construction at scale.”

Binance’s Catherine Chen said the exchange’s goal “furthers our commitment to bridge crypto with traditional capital markets and open up greater possibilities.”

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

