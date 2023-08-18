BNB Chain
BSC’s Venus Protocol is the latest DeFi platform to take extraordinary measures to prevent systemic risk
Aave token holders have had a full plate of late, as the DAO works on the protocol’s expansion plans
Though total losses are down 64% from 2022’s first quarter, the number of attacks has risen to its highest level in past two years, Immunefi data shows
Market valuations for L1 projects have rebounded from the harsh conditions created by the fallout of several centralized crypto companies
After facing regulatory scrutiny in the US, Binance’s BUSD could be heading the way of the dodo, according to on-chain data and analysts
Despite resistance from venture capitalist firms, Uniswap v3 will be deployed on Binance’s BNB Chain, using Wormhole as its cross-chain bridge
Leading Ethereum DEX, Uniswap, is planning to deploy its V3 exchange on BNB Chain — but a16z is attempting to block it
Ankr says it’s requesting background checks for staff after trillions of crypto tokens were illicitly minted by a rogue former employee
“We were able to minimize any damage,” Ankr team says, but Helio Protocol customers may disagree
Lack of automated response to security incidents in crypto space must be addressed, blockchain security firm exec says
BNB Chain validators were quickly convinced to halt the Binance blockchain in response to a recent hack — is that decentralization?
Bitcoin down 2%, ether falling 1.5%, the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq losing 2% and 3% respectively
UPDATED: The hacker successfully extracted around $100 million before being shut down
The rebranding is to stress its independence and deemphasize Binance’s role going forward, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said