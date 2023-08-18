BNB Chain

Business

DeFi on the brink of second bailout as Venus liquidates $30M

BSC’s Venus Protocol is the latest DeFi platform to take extraordinary measures to prevent systemic risk

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

Aave Governance Gives OK to BNB Chain, Polygon’s zkEVM

Aave token holders have had a full plate of late, as the DAO works on the protocol’s expansion plans

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Q1 Crypto Attacks Up, Money Lost Is Down: Report

Though total losses are down 64% from 2022’s first quarter, the number of attacks has risen to its highest level in past two years, Immunefi data shows

by Ben Strack /
Sponsored

What the Strong Recovery of L1s Means — and How Active Addresses Will Be Key To Know Where They’re Going

Market valuations for L1 projects have rebounded from the harsh conditions created by the fallout of several centralized crypto companies

Markets

The End of BUSD? On-Chain Metrics Paint a Bleak Picture

After facing regulatory scrutiny in the US, Binance’s BUSD could be heading the way of the dodo, according to on-chain data and analysts

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Uniswap Coming to BNB Chain? Governance Says Yes

Despite resistance from venture capitalist firms, Uniswap v3 will be deployed on Binance’s BNB Chain, using Wormhole as its cross-chain bridge

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

A16z Delegated to Group that Opposed Its Vote on Uniswap for BNB Chain

Leading Ethereum DEX, Uniswap, is planning to deploy its V3 exchange on BNB Chain — but a16z is attempting to block it

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Ankr Confirms $5M Crypto Hack Was An Inside Job

Ankr says it’s requesting background checks for staff after trillions of crypto tokens were illicitly minted by a rogue former employee

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Ankr Exploit Causes Collateral Damage

“We were able to minimize any damage,” Ankr team says, but Helio Protocol customers may disagree

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

After BNB Chain Hack, Operators Must Face Question of Decentralization

Lack of automated response to security incidents in crypto space must be addressed, blockchain security firm exec says

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

What It Takes to Halt a ‘Decentralized’ Blockchain Like Binance

BNB Chain validators were quickly convinced to halt the Binance blockchain in response to a recent hack — is that decentralization?

by David Canellis /
Markets

Stocks, Cryptos Falter on Jobs Data, Binance Hack Fallout

Bitcoin down 2%, ether falling 1.5%, the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq losing 2% and 3% respectively

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Binance’s Crypto Dips on Heels of Confirmed Exploit on BNB Chain

UPDATED: The hacker successfully extracted around $100 million before being shut down

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Binance Rebrands Its Blockchain in Overture to Decentralization

The rebranding is to stress its independence and deemphasize Binance’s role going forward, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

