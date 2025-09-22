Plasma opens stablecoin bank Plasma One for dollar access

Plasma debuts a “neobank” for stablecoin users, integrating payments, savings, and transfers in emerging markets

by Blockworks /
article-image

maximmmmum/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Plasma, an L1 designed for stablecoin payments, announced the launch of Plasma One on Monday.

Marketed as the first stablecoin-native neobank, Plasma One integrates spending, saving, and earning in digital dollars into a single platform. The launch targets users in emerging markets where dollar access is in high demand, offering features such as stablecoin-backed cards, fee-free USDT transfers, and rapid onboarding.

While hundreds of millions already use stablecoins for necessity rather than speculation, adoption has been hampered by fragmented interfaces, reliance on centralized exchanges, and poor localization. Plasma One aims to address these barriers with localized teams, peer-to-peer cash integrations, and borderless card services available in over 150 countries.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

“The dollar is the product, and most of the world is desperate to access it. Stablecoins provide a fundamental, permissionless way to hold and move dollars anywhere,” said CEO Paul Faecks. “Plasma One is our answer to the distribution problem as it puts us directly in the hands of people who face financial exclusion.”

The service also includes up to 10%+ yields on balances and 4% cash back on purchases, positioning it as a vertically integrated offering across infrastructure, tooling, and consumer applications. Plasma will serve as its own first customer to test and scale its payments stack ahead of its mainnet beta launch on Sept. 25.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Ether.Fi: The Crypto Neobank

EtherFi, the largest liquid restaking protocol, is repositioning itself as a consumer-facing crypto neobank. Beyond staking, it is building a revenue mix around cards, vaults, and trading, aiming to capture sustainable front-end economics in DeFi. The shift highlights EtherFi’s ambition to expand from infrastructure into a full financial platform.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

Policy

Treasury opens comment period on GENIUS Act stablecoin rules

Advance notice seeks input on consumer protections, illicit finance risks, and market oversight in new stablecoin framework

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum’s peer-to-peer backbone faces open-source funding gap

Consensus clients rely on libp2p and any gaps in maintenance could threaten validator performance

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Policy

Canada seizes $56M in crypto from TradeOgre exchange

RCMP dismantles TradeOgre after Europol tip, citing FINTRAC violations and suspected laundering

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFiUncategorized

Ethereum Fusaka upgrade set for December 3 launch

The network upgrade introduces PeerDAS, phased blob expansion, and audits as Ethereum pursues greater scalability and efficiency

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Google Cloud taps EigenLayer to bring trust to agentic payments

New integration makes EigenCloud the verifiable backbone for AI agents settling payments across cards, bank rails, and blockchains

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Coinbase adds USDC lending with Morpho on Base

The exchange will offer yields up to 10.8% through onchain lending in the US and abroad

by Blockworks /