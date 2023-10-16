alameda

Opinion

Hot take: Someone at Alameda was actually good at their job

Two things can be true at once. Acknowledging Alameda’s successes does not take away from the sheer scale of their blunders

by Andrew Thurman /
Finance

Alameda to Repay $200M Loan to Voyager as Asset Auction Nears

Alameda is set to repay crypto assets to bankrupt crypto lender Voyager that just months ago were worth double

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Alameda Research Co-CEO Steps Down

Sam Trabucco leaves role “to prioritize other things” as Caroline Ellison to remain at helm

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bankrupt Voyager: ‘Higher and Better’ Bids Than FTX ‘Low-Ball’ on Table

Voyager has submitted court documents claiming that 88 interested parties have contacted the cryptocurrency lender over potential buyouts

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiMarkets

Algorithmic Stablecoin Neutrino USD is on the Brink of Failure

USDN, the tenth-largest stablecoin by market cap is about 20% off its peg, throwing the Waves ecosystem into crisis

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiFinance

Maple Finance Gives Large-cap Institutions Access to Alameda’s DeFi Trading Yields

Institutional investors might not be comfortable with investing in DeFi by holding tokens. New syndicated loan gives them an effective proxy.

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

a16z Invests $250M in Alchemy, Alameda Backs Voyager with $75M

Alchemy launched publicly about a year ago and has increased its revenue 15 times over the last six months, in addition to powering more than $45 billion in transactions for users internationally, it said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

