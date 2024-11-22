Aptos

Aptos, an emerging Layer 1 blockchain protocol, is poised to revolutionize the decentralized technology landscape with its innovative design and focus on scalability, security, and sustainability. By addressing the industry's most pressing challenges, Aptos aims to unlock the full potential of blockchain applications, fostering greater adoption and integration. As the world of blockchain continues to advance at a breakneck pace, staying informed on the latest news and developments is critical. To keep up with Aptos and other groundbreaking technologies, follow Blockworks for comprehensive coverage, expert analysis, and up-to-date insights.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Sui, Aptos vie for ‘next Solana’ status

SUI has outperformed APT by a large margin on a YTD basis after overtaking Aptos in market cap in mid-September

by Donovan Choy /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Competitors eye a slice of Solana’s pie

Several competitors are eyeing Solana’s recent buzz

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Upbit briefly suspends Aptos withdrawals following security incident

Users of the Korean exchange reported unauthorized deposits of what appeared to be Aptos tokens in their Upbit accounts

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Aptos to release Microsoft-powered AI chatbot in bid to boost adoption

Aptos will also run validator nodes on Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure

by Katherine Ross /
Education

When Tokenomics Turn Predatory. How To Spot the Wolf

A slew of suspicious tokenomics is stirring accusations of predatory intent. What’s signal and what’s noise?

by John Gilbert /
DeFiMarkets

Where’s the Non-Bitcoin Market Headed Over Coming Months?

Smaller cryptoassets largely act as high-beta alternatives to ether and their prices have been positively correlated with ETH performance in recent weeks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Aptos ‘Not Here To Kill’ Any Blockchain: Co-founder

APT entered a period of consolidation on Jan. 26 and has been rangebound since, but its meteoric rise has puzzled many analysts

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Aptos Surge Triggers Flashbacks of Ripple’s 2017 Bull Run

Shorting positions and the South Korean crypto market might hold some answers to the token’s spike

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Aptos Mainnet Launch Draws Criticism

Aptos, which some call a ‘Solana Killer,’ is not living up to the hype so far

by Bessie Liu /

