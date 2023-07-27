asset management
CoinShares, the European crypto company know for its ETPs, has big actively managed ambitions
A&G’s new actively-managed crypto fund will maintain exposure of at least 70% at all times, so it’s prepared for volatility
Blockworks exclusive: Valio’s developers think they’ve solved key challenges with a very crypto-native approach to bringing in new users
The fund group is looking to expand its regulatory offerings as it looks to gain market share
Crypto industry watchers are unconvinced Grayscale can win its lawsuit to overturn the SEC’s decision on its spot bitcoin ETF
The price of CVX has cratered from nearly $40 in April to under $4, and the flood of tokens ought to make it fall further
$1.5 trillion asset manager’s new digital assets and financial markets division comes amid ongoing crypto sell-off
Fund group files to launch risk-managed bitcoin futures strategy after revealing plans to bring to market Web3 fund
FIS’ interest in expanding its digital asset offerings comes as institutional investors and asset managers are taking a closer look at crypto
Blockchain.com Asset Management will provide trading infrastructure, research and security and software resources