asset management

Asset management is experiencing a dramatic transformation as traditional finance converges with decentralized digital assets. From navigating regulatory compliance to optimizing investment strategies, professional management of crypto portfolios is becoming an essential service for investors seeking to capitalize on the growth potential of this emerging market. Follow Blockworks for the latest insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage of asset management in the cryptocurrency space, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in this dynamic financial revolution.
article-image

Finance

CoinShares courting US investors in first asset management push

CoinShares, the European crypto company know for its ETPs, has big actively managed ambitions

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

$14B Spanish bank wants to beat market with actively-managed crypto fund

A&G’s new actively-managed crypto fund will maintain exposure of at least 70% at all times, so it’s prepared for volatility

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

This startup is putting a DeFi spin on asset management

Blockworks exclusive: Valio’s developers think they’ve solved key challenges with a very crypto-native approach to bringing in new users

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Finance

WisdomTree CEO: Crypto Winter Brings ‘Lots of Opportunity’

The fund group is looking to expand its regulatory offerings as it looks to gain market share

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Grayscale Faces Uphill Battle With Lawsuit Against SEC

Crypto industry watchers are unconvinced Grayscale can win its lawsuit to overturn the SEC’s decision on its spot bitcoin ETF

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Convex Finance ‘Unlockening’ a Bellwether for Crypto Investor Attitudes

The price of CVX has cratered from nearly $40 in April to under $4, and the flood of tokens ought to make it fall further

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Finance

New Northern Trust Unit Merges Crypto, TradFi Teams

$1.5 trillion asset manager’s new digital assets and financial markets division comes amid ongoing crypto sell-off

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Simplify CEO: Investors Should Be ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About Crypto

Fund group files to launch risk-managed bitcoin futures strategy after revealing plans to bring to market Web3 fund

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Institutional Asset Manager Enlists Fireblocks To Help With Crypto Security

FIS’ interest in expanding its digital asset offerings comes as institutional investors and asset managers are taking a closer look at crypto

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Blockchain.com Joins Forces With Altis Partners To Launch Asset Management Platform

Blockchain.com Asset Management will provide trading infrastructure, research and security and software resources

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.