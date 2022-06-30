BAYC
Yuga Labs filed a lawsuit against RR/BAYC creator for infringing upon its brand, trademark and intellectual property
The fourth annual NFT.NYC conference gathered thousands of Web3 and crypto enthusiasts in New York City last week
Jack Dorsey’s vision for decentralized internet will be built solely on the Bitcoin blockchain
Despite most NFTs being illiquid, NFT lending has become a popular way to access more cash
The Discord account belonging to BAYC community manager Boris Vagner was compromised on Saturday, paving the way for the theft
The Y2K Japan-inspired NFT collection has seen consecutive losses in the past few days
DAO members include musicians Grimes and Sia, NFT artist Beeple and entrepreneur Guy Oseary
Recent activity calls into question how dependent NFTs are on the stability of the crypto market
The new endeavor aims to enable NFT projects to launch their own native tokens
Jason and Santi discuss how to survive a bear market, DAO legal battles and Yuga’s land sale
The two networks take very different approaches to transaction fees
Empire’s weekly roundup on Optimism’s airdrop, algo stablecoins, the BAYC hack and more
Nexo customers can earn up to a 12% annual percentage rate for holding ApeCoin (APE) with the crypto platform
Yuga Labs, the creator behind blue-chip NFT collection BAYC, notched a $4 billion post-money valuation on its latest raise
The purchased ape — named “Manager Noët All” — will lead the company’s virtual NFT band Kingship
The token plunged from $39.4 to $6.31 Thursday morning, according to Coinbase
Bored Ape Yacht Club becomes the most expensive NFT community to join after flipping CryptoPunks in floor price
AVAX rallies despite the broader digital asset market sell-off, Bored Ape #8650 sold for $1.9 million last night.
Digital assets stumble while traditional financial markets close strong, highlights of BTC, ETH, SOL, and LUNA price action.