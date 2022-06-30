BAYC

There are a total of 19 articles associated with BAYC.
Web3

Alleging Trademark Violation, Bored Apes Take Satirist to Court

Yuga Labs filed a lawsuit against RR/BAYC creator for infringing upon its brand, trademark and intellectual property

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

NFT.NYC Recap: Bored Apes and Doodles and Snoop Dogg, Oh My!

The fourth annual NFT.NYC conference gathered thousands of Web3 and crypto enthusiasts in New York City last week

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Is Web5 Better Than Web3?

Jack Dorsey’s vision for decentralized internet will be built solely on the Bitcoin blockchain

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Lending Market Reveals a Need for Liquidity

Despite most NFTs being illiquid, NFT lending has become a popular way to access more cash

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

BAYC Discord Compromised, NFTs Totaling 200 ETH Stolen

The Discord account belonging to BAYC community manager Boris Vagner was compromised on Saturday, paving the way for the theft

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Milady Maker Twitter Storm and GameStop’s Ethereum Wallet

The Y2K Japan-inspired NFT collection has seen consecutive losses in the past few days

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Pussy Riot Founder’s UnicornDAO To Make Space for Women, LGBTQ+ NFT Artists

DAO members include musicians Grimes and Sia, NFT artist Beeple and entrepreneur Guy Oseary

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Crypto Market Downturn Leads to Steep Drop in Blue-chip Ethereum NFTs

Recent activity calls into question how dependent NFTs are on the stability of the crypto market

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

A16z Leads $25M Raise for NFT-focused Co:Create Protocol

The new endeavor aims to enable NFT projects to launch their own native tokens

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Retail’s Last Hope in the Bear | Weekly Roundup

Jason and Santi discuss how to survive a bear market, DAO legal battles and Yuga’s land sale

by Garrett Harper /
DeFiMarkets

NFT Buying Frenzies Disrupt Solana and Ethereum Blockchains

The two networks take very different approaches to transaction fees

by Macauley Peterson /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Optimism’s Airdrop Is the Future of Governance | Weekly Roundup

Empire’s weekly roundup on Optimism’s airdrop, algo stablecoins, the BAYC hack and more

by Garrett Harper /
MarketsWeb3

Nexo To Allow Investors To Earn Yields on Bored Ape-inspired Token

Nexo customers can earn up to a 12% annual percentage rate for holding ApeCoin (APE) with the crypto platform

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

Bored Ape Yacht Club Creator Snags $450M in Funding for $4B Valuation

Yuga Labs, the creator behind blue-chip NFT collection BAYC, notched a $4 billion post-money valuation on its latest raise

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

Universal Music’s Web3 Label Acquires Bored Ape NFT for $360,000

The purchased ape — named “Manager Noët All” — will lead the company’s virtual NFT band Kingship

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

ApeCoin in for Volatile Ride as Exchanges List Bored Ape Yacht Club-linked Crypto

The token plunged from $39.4 to $6.31 Thursday morning, according to Coinbase

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

BAYC Flips CryptoPunks as OpenSea Volume Recovers: Markets Wrap

Bored Ape Yacht Club becomes the most expensive NFT community to join after flipping CryptoPunks in floor price

by Sam Martin /
Markets

AVAX Rallies Amidst Broader Market Sell-off: Markets Wrap

AVAX rallies despite the broader digital asset market sell-off, Bored Ape #8650 sold for $1.9 million last night.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC, ETH, SOL and LUNA Take Hits in Digital Asset Sell-off: Markets Wrap

Digital assets stumble while traditional financial markets close strong, highlights of BTC, ETH, SOL, and LUNA price action.

by Sam Martin /

