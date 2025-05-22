bitcoin ETFs

There are a total of 20 articles associated with bitcoin ETFs.
BusinessFinance

As more TradFi giants flock to crypto, Vanguard stands apart

Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Major takeaways from this week’s BTC ETF options launch

Crypto’s calls are equally as juiced as puts, creating a “smile” in the volatility surface

by Felix Jauvin /
People

FBI arrests alleged hacker behind fake SEC bitcoin ETF X post

An arrest was made in connection to the fake bitcoin ETF approval posts sent out from the SEC’s account back in January

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Just how safe is the $51 billion sitting in bitcoin ETFs?

The FBI has a warning for crypto: North Korean hackers are on the prowl

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Finance

TradFi firms disclose positions in BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF

Hedge funds made up a chunk of the firms disclosing positions in bitcoin ETFs

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

A deeper look at Grayscale’s spin-off ETF launches, crypto outlook

Grayscale managing director John Hoffman says the firm will continue to “push the envelope on innovation”

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin may be in a ‘sell in May and go away’ phase: Analyst

Mark Wong is currently seeing some profit-taking from early bitcoin adopters, but he also sees buying interest from institutions

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceMarkets

BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF inflows halt after 71-day streak, data shows

The iShares Bitcoin Trust saw zero flows Wednesday, according to Farside Investors, after seeing $15.5 billion enter the fund in its first 71 days

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin ETF segment sees record-tying fifth straight day of outflows

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust continues to see daily positive net flows, though its inflow total for a single day hit a new low Wednesday

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Spot bitcoin ETF flows turn positive again as GBTC outflows taper

GBTC’s net outflows of $17.5 million on Wednesday mark the fund’s lowest in a single day since it converted to an ETF on Jan. 11

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: Net inflows slow, but continue prior to BTC price rise

Bankrupt lender Genesis has “fully monetized” its nearly 36 million GBTC shares, court documents show

by Ben Strack /
Finance

And then there were 11: Another fund joins the US spot bitcoin ETF fold

A BTC futures fund offered by Hashdex and Tidal Investments has gotten regulatory clearance to hold bitcoin directly

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: Net outflow run hits five days for the first time

The BTC funds by BlackRock and Fidelity have both brought in net inflows during each of their first 50 days trading.

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin ETF net outflows streak hits four days, $836 million

BTC net outflows in the last four days total $1.8 billion, while inflows by BlackRock’s and other funds have been unable to offset them

by Ben Strack /
Finance

$190B wealth manager greenlights 4 bitcoin ETFs for allocators

Cetera to allow its financial pros to implement BTC products offered by BlackRock, Fidelity, Invesco and Franklin Templeton into client portfolios

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Ether ETFs? US senators tell SEC to just say no.

Democratic senators Jack Reed and Laphonza Butler urged the SEC to crack down on what they called “alarming deficiencies” in crypto marketing and disclosures

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin price rally sparks record ETF inflows of over $1B

Assets under management within BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) stands at about $15 billion following fund’s record day

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: Record volumes lead to second-best weekly inflows

Assets under management in crypto investment products approaching the peak set in Nov. 2021, according to CoinShares

by Ben Strack /
Finance

CoinShares to take over Valkyrie now that spot bitcoin ETF is live

Europe-focused CoinShares sets sights on the US crypto fund market after SEC approval of the first spot bitcoin funds

by Ben Strack /
Finance

How analysts, executives are reacting to spot bitcoin ETF approval

The trading of such funds is likely to bring a flood of flows into the crypto market from traditional asset allocators, industry watchers say

by Ben Strack&Katherine Ross /

