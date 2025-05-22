bitcoin ETFs
Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says
Crypto’s calls are equally as juiced as puts, creating a “smile” in the volatility surface
An arrest was made in connection to the fake bitcoin ETF approval posts sent out from the SEC’s account back in January
The FBI has a warning for crypto: North Korean hackers are on the prowl
Hedge funds made up a chunk of the firms disclosing positions in bitcoin ETFs
Grayscale managing director John Hoffman says the firm will continue to “push the envelope on innovation”
Mark Wong is currently seeing some profit-taking from early bitcoin adopters, but he also sees buying interest from institutions
The iShares Bitcoin Trust saw zero flows Wednesday, according to Farside Investors, after seeing $15.5 billion enter the fund in its first 71 days
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust continues to see daily positive net flows, though its inflow total for a single day hit a new low Wednesday
GBTC’s net outflows of $17.5 million on Wednesday mark the fund’s lowest in a single day since it converted to an ETF on Jan. 11
Bankrupt lender Genesis has “fully monetized” its nearly 36 million GBTC shares, court documents show
A BTC futures fund offered by Hashdex and Tidal Investments has gotten regulatory clearance to hold bitcoin directly
The BTC funds by BlackRock and Fidelity have both brought in net inflows during each of their first 50 days trading.
BTC net outflows in the last four days total $1.8 billion, while inflows by BlackRock’s and other funds have been unable to offset them
Cetera to allow its financial pros to implement BTC products offered by BlackRock, Fidelity, Invesco and Franklin Templeton into client portfolios
Democratic senators Jack Reed and Laphonza Butler urged the SEC to crack down on what they called “alarming deficiencies” in crypto marketing and disclosures
Assets under management within BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) stands at about $15 billion following fund’s record day
Assets under management in crypto investment products approaching the peak set in Nov. 2021, according to CoinShares
Europe-focused CoinShares sets sights on the US crypto fund market after SEC approval of the first spot bitcoin funds
The trading of such funds is likely to bring a flood of flows into the crypto market from traditional asset allocators, industry watchers say