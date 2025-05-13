Bitget
Blockworks spoke with a dozen current and former employees about the problems that have plagued Bitget’s blockchain, Morph
Plus, Solana’s validators are seeing their revenue sources change during this Solana cycle
China exhibited the highest level of crypto investment engagement among 20 surveyed countries, according to Bitget
OKX, Bitget and KuCoin have said they have strengthened their KYC requirements as regulation across Asia solidifies
AI tools are “only as effective as their latest update, training, and the data they’ve been fed,” Bitget executive Gracy Chen says
Crypto exchange Bitget also has 300 job openings, according to a company report
Many companies are on the hunt for people who are fired up, all-in and ready to get their hands dirty to reignite the crypto and blockchain industry
Crypto exchanges should focus more on detailing security and transparency efforts than touting celebrity-studded marketing campaigns
The Singapore-based exchange is hoping the fund will help boost its profile and restore trust in the community by insuring against hacks
Crypto winter gives companies “a golden window” to achieve low-cost, high-quality growth, exchange executive says
Former pro at Meta, SoftBank joins Singapore-based blockchain gaming company