Business

Morph, Bitget’s L2, is stymied by founder disputes, lavish spending and power struggles: Sources

Blockworks spoke with a dozen current and former employees about the problems that have plagued Bitget’s blockchain, Morph

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Sanctum is primed to add Binance, Bitget, Bybit as partners

Plus, Solana’s validators are seeing their revenue sources change during this Solana cycle

by Jeff Albus&Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Crypto investors still active in China, many allocating over $100k: Bitget

China exhibited the highest level of crypto investment engagement among 20 surveyed countries, according to Bitget

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Regulatory landscape across Asia prompts exchanges to enhance KYC measures

OKX, Bitget and KuCoin have said they have strengthened their KYC requirements as regulation across Asia solidifies

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Bitget Curtailing ‘Misinformation’ Potential of ChatGPT, AI

AI tools are “only as effective as their latest update, training, and the data they’ve been fed,” Bitget executive Gracy Chen says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Ripple Gets a New Board Member With Priors at Amazon and NBC

Crypto exchange Bitget also has 300 job openings, according to a company report

by James Cirrone /
Business

No Bear Market for Crypto Talent: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Now

Many companies are on the hunt for people who are fired up, all-in and ready to get their hands dirty to reignite the crypto and blockchain industry

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Opinion

Bitget’s Celebrity Partnership Comes Across Tone Deaf

Crypto exchanges should focus more on detailing security and transparency efforts than touting celebrity-studded marketing campaigns

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitget Rolls Out $200M ‘Protection Fund’ to Safeguard User’s Crypto

The Singapore-based exchange is hoping the fund will help boost its profile and restore trust in the community by insuring against hacks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: OKX, Bitget Among Companies Boosting Headcount

Crypto winter gives companies “a golden window” to achieve low-cost, high-quality growth, exchange executive says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Hiring: Ex-Bank of England Exec Jumps Into Crypto

Former pro at Meta, SoftBank joins Singapore-based blockchain gaming company

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.