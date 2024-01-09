BitMex

Web3

A bitcoin headed for the moon may be lost in space

Houston, we have a problem — BitMEX’s and Bitcoin Magazine’s space mission isn’t going to plan

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Bitcoin hitches a ride on a rocket to the moon

Peregrine 1, the first commercial launch from United Launch Alliance, includes some bitcoin and commemorates the genesis block

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Crypto Exchanges Are Flocking to Hong Kong

Hong Kong is “rich in tycoons and well-capitalized family offices that could fund crypto firms moving into the city,” Matrixport’s head of research told Blockworks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Layoffs Pile Up as Bear Market Crawls On

BitMEX reduces headcount amid refocus on crypto derivatives while Dapper Labs cuts staff by 22%

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: BitMEX Appoints CFO as Interim CEO

Former executive at Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters joins digital asset liquidity aggregator

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Lender Nexo Battles Former Co-Founder

Nexo’s former director Georgi Shulev is refusing to comply with a settlement agreement to transfer cryptoassets, the lender claimed

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

First BitMEX Employee Swaps to Guilty Plea

Gregory Dwyer was indicted over lax anti-money laundering procedures at the crypto derivatives exchange along with three co-founders who plead guilty and avoided jail time

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

BitMEX Co-Founder Fights UK Watchdog Over His Financial Data

BitMEX co-founder Benjamin Delo claims the Information Commissioner’s Office failed to uphold his rights in a case involving fintech Wise

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

BitMEX Co-Founder Delo Gets 30 Months Probation, Avoids Jail Time

BitMEX co-founder Ben Delo will carry out his sentence of 30 months of probation without being confined at home

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Coinbase Latest Crypto Firm To Cut Costs Amid Market Downturn

Coinbase is hoping to weather the current market downturn by pursuing cost-cutting measures including a freeze on new hires

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Gemini Joins Growing List of Crypto Exchanges Cutting Staff Amid Downturn

Gemini is the fourth prominent crypto exchange to lay off staff since April, proving the market sell-off is starting to bite

by David Canellis /
MarketsPolicy

BitMEX Top Execs’ Plan To Acquire German Bank Falls Through

BXM Operations AG first announced plans to buy Bankhaus von der Heydt in January

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

BitMEX Founders Hayes, Delo Plead Guilty to Violating US Bank Secrecy Act

BitMEX co-founders Hayes and Delo face up to a year in prison in what the DOJ said was a “willful failure” to implement AML and KYC programs

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

BitMEX Agrees to Settlement Up to $100M with US CFTC and FinCEN

The Seychelles-based company wrote it agrees to pay as much as $100 million to resolve charges with the US organizations, but did not clarify how much was going to each agency.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

