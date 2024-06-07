Bitstamp

There are a total of 12 articles associated with Bitstamp.
article-image

Business

Robinhood’s Bitstamp acquisition could open the door for institutional clients

Robinhood announced on Thursday that it plans to acquire Bitstamp for $200 million

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Gensler takes aim at crypto exchanges

Plus, Robinhood announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Bitstamp, one of Europe’s largest and longest-serving crypto exchanges

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Bitstamp to exit Canada in January

Bybit said customers will have to ‘deactivate’ accounts after Jan. 8

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

With another crypto exchange set to halt US staking, what’s next for the segment?

Staking is set to be more widely embraced in the US as provider practices “mirror on-chain activities,” industry exec says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Bitstamp ending ETH staking for US customers in September

ETH staking will end on September 25 for US customers

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessPolicy

Bitstamp joins eToro, Binance.US in suspending trade for SEC-flagged tokens

Bitstamp indicated that its decision to suspend these tokens was influenced by the evolving regulatory landscape in the US

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Bitstamp Rolls Out Crypto Lending in Europe, UAE — US Has to Wait

Bitstamp now offers similar yields to other foreign lending products, but it says transparency is a top priority

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Bitstamp Launches Staking Offering For US Customers

Customers can earn staking rewards of up to 5% with ether and algorand

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Binance, FTX Make Key Additions

Crypto exchanges add deputy general counsel, chief compliance officer to bench

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

80% of Institutions Bullish on Crypto’s Future, Survey Finds

The majority of investors expect crypto to overtake traditional investment vehicles, currencies within a decade

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

The Latest in Crypto Hiring: Polygon Studios Adds Range of Talent

Crypto exchange Bitstamp adds legal, marketing and product heads

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Bitstamp USA CEO: The Crypto Industry is Still in Early Stages for Global Adoption

As the market is seeing growth and adoption by institutional investors and major financial players, Bitstamp USA CEO Bobby Zagotta said he still expects there to be continued waves of growth and decline

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.