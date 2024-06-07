Bitstamp
Plus, Robinhood announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Bitstamp, one of Europe’s largest and longest-serving crypto exchanges
Bybit said customers will have to ‘deactivate’ accounts after Jan. 8
Staking is set to be more widely embraced in the US as provider practices “mirror on-chain activities,” industry exec says
ETH staking will end on September 25 for US customers
Bitstamp indicated that its decision to suspend these tokens was influenced by the evolving regulatory landscape in the US
Bitstamp now offers similar yields to other foreign lending products, but it says transparency is a top priority
Customers can earn staking rewards of up to 5% with ether and algorand
Crypto exchanges add deputy general counsel, chief compliance officer to bench
The majority of investors expect crypto to overtake traditional investment vehicles, currencies within a decade
Crypto exchange Bitstamp adds legal, marketing and product heads
As the market is seeing growth and adoption by institutional investors and major financial players, Bitstamp USA CEO Bobby Zagotta said he still expects there to be continued waves of growth and decline