Borrowing

Business

Coinbase lending program users have four months to repay loans

Loan holders with outstanding balances must repay by Nov. 20 or risk default and have their bitcoin collateral sold by Coinbase

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

BlockFi set to open customer withdrawals in summer

The lender said it needs to develop new product features and make platform modifications to facilitate withdrawals

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Coinbase Bows Out of Borrow Program

Coinbase end its borrow program amidst SEC concerns, but outstanding loans remain unaffected for customers

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Ankr Exploit Causes Collateral Damage

“We were able to minimize any damage,” Ankr team says, but Helio Protocol customers may disagree

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

With Compound III Launch, DeFi Pioneer Emphasizes Security

Proposal to launch the new version of the protocol received unanimous approval from Compound governance in vote of COMP token holders

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DeFi Protocol Euler Gets $32M From Coinbase, FTX To Diversify DAO

Euler said it has raised millions of dollars via a “DAO treasury diversification round,” valuing the budding DeFi protocol at $375 million

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto Lender Becomes First Credit Shop to Expand on Solana

Crypto capital marketplace Maple Finance has expanded to Solana in a bid to capture ongoing growth and utilize low transaction fees

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Clearpool Mainnet Launch Promises Unsecured Liquidity for Investors

Clearpool, which had been in development since June of last year, aims to to provide a marketplace for institutional unsecured liquidity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Celsius Dips Into DeFi, Delegating $30M in ETH on Maple Finance

Celsius is getting its feet wet in decentralized finance lending and will leverage Maple Finance’s infrastructure rails to do it

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Education

What Is Yield Farming? What You Need To Know

The world of DeFi is complex, but some users have learned tactics to make their cryptocurrency generate as much income as possible

by Luke Conway /
Markets

B2C2: The Rise of OTC Trading in the Crypto Sector

Gillespie joined B2C2 in 2018 to lead the firm’s expansion in Asia, successfully securing B2C2’s position as the number one foreign crypto liquidity provider in Japan

by Liz Coyne /
Markets

Matrixport: the Evolution of the Spot and Derivatives Markets

Omid Zadeh, leads business development for Matrixport across Europe

by Liz Coyne /
Markets

Fed Speeds Tapering, Borrowing Activity on Aave, Compound, Maker, Anchor Slides: Markets Wrap

Stablecoin activity picks up in the midst of market volatility

by Sam Martin /

