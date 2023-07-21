Borrowing
Loan holders with outstanding balances must repay by Nov. 20 or risk default and have their bitcoin collateral sold by Coinbase
The lender said it needs to develop new product features and make platform modifications to facilitate withdrawals
Coinbase end its borrow program amidst SEC concerns, but outstanding loans remain unaffected for customers
“We were able to minimize any damage,” Ankr team says, but Helio Protocol customers may disagree
Proposal to launch the new version of the protocol received unanimous approval from Compound governance in vote of COMP token holders
Euler said it has raised millions of dollars via a “DAO treasury diversification round,” valuing the budding DeFi protocol at $375 million
Crypto capital marketplace Maple Finance has expanded to Solana in a bid to capture ongoing growth and utilize low transaction fees
Clearpool, which had been in development since June of last year, aims to to provide a marketplace for institutional unsecured liquidity
Celsius is getting its feet wet in decentralized finance lending and will leverage Maple Finance’s infrastructure rails to do it
The world of DeFi is complex, but some users have learned tactics to make their cryptocurrency generate as much income as possible
Gillespie joined B2C2 in 2018 to lead the firm’s expansion in Asia, successfully securing B2C2’s position as the number one foreign crypto liquidity provider in Japan
Omid Zadeh, leads business development for Matrixport across Europe
Stablecoin activity picks up in the midst of market volatility