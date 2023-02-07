Cameron Winklevoss

Markets

Genesis Agreement Will See Gemini Contribute $100M to Compensate Earn Users

Genesis could be up for sale under a new restructuring agreement with creditors

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Genesis in Chapter 11 Won’t Insulate Silbert, Winklevoss Says

Cameron Wiklevoss threatens to sue Barry Silbert, DCG and others, following Genesis bankruptcy

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

DCG’s Barry Silbert is Dodging the Hard Questions, Sources Say

Several sources have told Blockworks DCG’s head, Barry Silbert, isn’t telling the full story relating to his company’s relationship with crypto lender Genesis

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

‘Fraud’: Winklevoss Eviscerates Silbert Over DCG ‘Lies’

A “complete gimmick”: Winklevoss goes for the jugular as Genesis Global Capital, Grayscale stand accused

by Ben Strack /
Markets

DCG Silent as Winklevoss Demands Commitment From CEO Silbert

Now that Genesis is considering bankruptcy, hopes of returning $900 million to lending partner Gemini are shrinking

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Gemini Takes Spat With DCG Public in Open Letter

Cameron Winklevoss has given Barry Silbert until Jan. 8th to commit to publicly working together

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Gemini Exchange Cuts Workforce for Second Time in 2 Months: Report

The New York-based exchange is reportedly laying off 68 employees under further cost-cutting measures

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

CFTC Steps Up Crypto Enforcement, Sues Exchange Gemini for ‘False’ Statements

Gemini “made false or misleading statements” to the CFTC in 2017 in the bitcoin futures contract evaluation, according to the agency

by Jocelyn Yang /
Markets

Gemini Joins Growing List of Crypto Exchanges Cutting Staff Amid Downturn

Gemini is the fourth prominent crypto exchange to lay off staff since April, proving the market sell-off is starting to bite

by David Canellis /

