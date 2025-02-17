CFTC
Brian Quintenz and Jonathan Gould are two recent Cabinet nominees with ties to crypto
Speakers at yesterday’s Ondo Summit in Manhattan urged the industry to engage with regulators as crypto policy efforts unfold
The CFTC chair announced his departure from the agency effective Inauguration Day
We’ve come a long way, but lack of regulatory clarity for crypto in the US remains a major hurdle, industry leaders say
Kalshi founder Tarek Mansour said Thursday marked the “the first trade on regulated election markets in nearly a century”
Uniswap Labs has put one fire out by settling with the CFTC, but the real challenge may still be yet to come
Plus, does crypto need a city to call home?
Two CFTC Commissioners are over the so-called “regulation by enforcement” trend
The CFTC alleged that Uniswap Labs offered leveraged or margined retail commodity transactions illegally
Through the partnership, users can access news summaries and “probability predictions,” the parties said
As part of the settlement, FTX and Alameda are banned from having any digital asset commodities, which include bitcoin, ether and USDT
The individual issuers are working with SEC staff to get registration statements approved, Gensler said
Humanity Protocol also announced a $30 million round, giving the Worldcoin competitor a $1 billion valuation
CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said a growing crypto industry and lack of US laws is going to inevitably lead to more enforcement actions
The CFTC’s complaint classifies KuCoin’s “leveraged tokens” as digital asset commodity derivatives
The Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced back-to-back lawsuits against KuCoin Tuesday
The CFTC is seeking “civil monetary penalties” against KuCoin
Bitcoin and ether are commodities, Behnam said, but if the SEC claims otherwise, things could get complicated
DeFi founders must be willing to embrace the full extent of decentralization in their own projects
The two are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice
It’s unclear what “actions” the CFTC, DOJ and Treasury will announce Tuesday afternoon
In a statement on Tuesday, Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said crypto continued to attract a steady stream of fraud and illegal activity
The CFTC’s self-proclaimed campaign against DeFi puts the future of US innovation at risk
The bill, being floated as a “common-sense” approach, aims to “restore” transparency and “confidence” to the digital asset market, according to Rep. Beyer