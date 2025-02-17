CFTC

There are a total of 108 articles associated with CFTC.
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Latest Trump nominees have ties to crypto 

Brian Quintenz and Jonathan Gould are two recent Cabinet nominees with ties to crypto

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Engage now, or forever hold your peace

Speakers at yesterday’s Ondo Summit in Manhattan urged the industry to engage with regulators as crypto policy efforts unfold

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Rostin Behnam’s parting ask for crypto rules

The CFTC chair announced his departure from the agency effective Inauguration Day

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto needs ‘to work closely with the regulators:’ Gemini deputy general counsel

We’ve come a long way, but lack of regulatory clarity for crypto in the US remains a major hurdle, industry leaders say

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Kalshi launches election markets as CFTC turns to appellate court

Kalshi founder Tarek Mansour said Thursday marked the “the first trade on regulated election markets in nearly a century”

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Uniswap is the next great frontier in the US war on crypto

Uniswap Labs has put one fire out by settling with the CFTC, but the real challenge may still be yet to come

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

From money to DeFi: A shift in the war for crypto

Plus, does crypto need a city to call home?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

CFTC Commissioners dissent on Uniswap settlement

Two CFTC Commissioners are over the so-called “regulation by enforcement” trend

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Uniswap Labs to pay $175K in CFTC settlement

The CFTC alleged that Uniswap Labs offered leveraged or margined retail commodity transactions illegally

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Polymarket to provide AI news summaries with Perplexity AI partnership

Through the partnership, users can access news summaries and “probability predictions,” the parties said

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

FTX, Alameda to pay $12.7B in CFTC settlement per court

As part of the settlement, FTX and Alameda are banned from having any digital asset commodities, which include bitcoin, ether and USDT

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC Chair Gensler skirts questions on ETH as a commodity

The individual issuers are working with SEC staff to get registration statements approved, Gensler said

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Wrap: Polymarket gets backing from Vitalik Buterin, Founders Fund in $70M raise

Humanity Protocol also announced a $30 million round, giving the Worldcoin competitor a $1 billion valuation

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

CFTC’s Behnam warns crypto industry that more enforcement actions are coming 

CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said a growing crypto industry and lack of US laws is going to inevitably lead to more enforcement actions

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

CFTC Commissioner Pham says KuCoin complaint ‘undermines’ SEC 

The CFTC’s complaint classifies KuCoin’s “leveraged tokens” as digital asset commodity derivatives

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Bank Secrecy Act vs crypto: A new DOJ lawsuit revives old tactic

The Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced back-to-back lawsuits against KuCoin Tuesday

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

CFTC calls ETH a commodity in KuCoin complaint

The CFTC is seeking “civil monetary penalties” against KuCoin

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

CFTC’s Behnam says Prometheum’s ETH stance could create inter-agency conflict 

Bitcoin and ether are commodities, Behnam said, but if the SEC claims otherwise, things could get complicated

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

DeFi needs more decentralization

DeFi founders must be willing to embrace the full extent of decentralization in their own projects

by Rishabh Gupta /
Policy

‘Bitcoin Yoda’ faces 75 years for operating a crypto Ponzi scheme

The two are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DOJ to announce ‘significant’ crypto enforcements alongside CFTC, Treasury

It’s unclear what “actions” the CFTC, DOJ and Treasury will announce Tuesday afternoon

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

CFTC highlights record number of tip-offs stemming from the crypto industry

In a statement on Tuesday, Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said crypto continued to attract a steady stream of fraud and illegal activity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Opinion

C is for crypto, but the CFTC didn’t get the memo

The CFTC’s self-proclaimed campaign against DeFi puts the future of US innovation at risk

by Christopher Perkins /
Policy

US House bill pushes for central registry of off-chain crypto trades

The bill, being floated as a “common-sense” approach, aims to “restore” transparency and “confidence” to the digital asset market, according to Rep. Beyer

by Sebastian Sinclair /

