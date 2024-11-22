Changpeng “CZ” Zhao

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Bitcoin goes up when CZ tweets ‘gm’: A theory

Bitcoin nears $100k two weeks after CZ tweeted gm. Coincidence?

by David Canellis /
Business

Over $2B Wiped From Binance CEO’s Net Worth Thanks to CFTC Suit

Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao are staring down a CFTC lawsuit over allegations of trading and derivatives violations

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Binance Moves to Fix Compliance May Not Placate US Regulators

“Specifically, like virtually every other crypto exchange, we did not have proper KYC in place at launch,” Binance spokesperson says

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Paxos to Cease Minting New BUSD and End Relationship with Binance

Binance chief says they will continue BUSD support but, “foresee users migrating to other stablecoins over time.”

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

CZ Acknowledges Bad User Experience as Binance Suspends US Dollar Transfers

The news follows US banking partner Signature Bank’s decision in January to only handle user transactions worth over $100,000.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Binance Distances Itself From India’s Crypto Exchange WazirX

Binance CEO’s comments follow an investigation by India’s financial crimes regulator, accusing WazirX of evading authority oversight

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto Total Market Capitalization Under $1T after 10% Fall

Bitcoin and ether are off 10% and 15% respectively as the total market returns levels not seen since January 2021

by David Canellis&Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Binance Launches $500M Fund To Drive Web3 Adoption

Binance Labs, the investment arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange by total volume, is betting big on the development Web3

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Binance Asia Will End Service in Singapore

The exchange giant announced it will cease efforts to obtain its own license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, following an investment in a regulated exchange, and plans to shut down its Binance.sg service in February, 2022

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Binance Looks to Settle on Ireland as Global Headquarters

Binance has registered a new corporate entity, Binance Exchange (Ie), and seems to have abandoned plans to set up headquarters in Singapore.

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

Binance Creates $1B Fund to Accelerate Crypto Adoption

The investment will go toward the company’s Binance Smart Chain ecosystem to support investments, its builder program, talent development and liquidity incentives.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Binance Bitcoin Flow Stable Amidst Regulatory Challenges, Possible Executive Shakeup

On chain data sources show there’s plenty of bitcoin flowing through Binance’s wallet, but there’s yet a capital flight.

by Sam Reynolds /

