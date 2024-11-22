Changpeng “CZ” Zhao
Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao are staring down a CFTC lawsuit over allegations of trading and derivatives violations
“Specifically, like virtually every other crypto exchange, we did not have proper KYC in place at launch,” Binance spokesperson says
Binance chief says they will continue BUSD support but, “foresee users migrating to other stablecoins over time.”
The news follows US banking partner Signature Bank’s decision in January to only handle user transactions worth over $100,000.
Binance CEO’s comments follow an investigation by India’s financial crimes regulator, accusing WazirX of evading authority oversight
Bitcoin and ether are off 10% and 15% respectively as the total market returns levels not seen since January 2021
Binance Labs, the investment arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange by total volume, is betting big on the development Web3
The exchange giant announced it will cease efforts to obtain its own license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, following an investment in a regulated exchange, and plans to shut down its Binance.sg service in February, 2022
Binance has registered a new corporate entity, Binance Exchange (Ie), and seems to have abandoned plans to set up headquarters in Singapore.
The investment will go toward the company’s Binance Smart Chain ecosystem to support investments, its builder program, talent development and liquidity incentives.
On chain data sources show there’s plenty of bitcoin flowing through Binance’s wallet, but there’s yet a capital flight.