Empire Newsletter

From money to DeFi: A shift in the war for crypto

Plus, does crypto need a city to call home?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

Uniswap Labs to pay $175K in CFTC settlement

The CFTC alleged that Uniswap Labs offered leveraged or margined retail commodity transactions illegally

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Mango Markets crypto trader seeks acquittal or new trial

Avi Eisenberg’s team filed a 77-page motion for acquittal earlier this week

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

SEC Chair Gensler skirts questions on ETH as a commodity

The individual issuers are working with SEC staff to get registration statements approved, Gensler said

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

CFTC calls ETH a commodity in KuCoin complaint

The CFTC is seeking “civil monetary penalties” against KuCoin

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Opinion

Ether is the Schrödinger’s cat of crypto

Ether is a commodity just up until the point it is not, or, ether is not a commodity just up until the point it is — whichever you prefer

by Jesper Johansen /
article-image

Web3

Is uranium-backed crypto on the horizon?

Madison Metals is considering another attempt at tokenizing their uranium holdings in a bid to profit more off the commodity

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Policy

‘American Innovation Will Suffer’: Lawmakers Demand Clear Rules For Crypto

The ‘lack of clarity’ continues to be a ‘challenge,’ lawmakers argue

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

CFTC Fines Forex Fraudster $3.4B in Its Largest Ever Bitcoin Case

The CFTC has dished out its highest ever civil monetary penalty to the operator of an illegal bitcoin commodity pool

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Price Gains Momentum as ‘Store of Value’ Amidst Banking Turmoil

Bitcoin’s rally is being fuelled by spot buys, with the majority of flow coming from large market players looking to position in anticipation of a flight to safety

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

PolicySponsored

Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?

Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?

by Brian Nibley /
article-image

Policy

New CFTC Bill Could Overrule SEC but Leaves Fate of Many Crypto Tokens Unresolved

If the bill is passed, it would not be the first time that the legislative branch has stepped in to categorize investment vehicles

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

PolicySponsored

Can Nations Agree on Crypto Regulation?

“A well-considered initial framework from renowned regulators will lend credibility to crypto,” LMAX CEO said

by Brian Nibley /
article-image

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Food Inflation Is Starting To Bite | Russell Clark

Russell Clark explains his macro framework for viewing the world, what the war in Ukraine means for food, and more

article-image

Markets

Can Bitcoin Hashing Power Itself be Traded?

Mining Pool Operator Titan Announces Lumerin Protocol, and proposes to commodify bitcoin’s means of production by making hashing power tradeable via smart contracts.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Markets

Stocks Advance and Dollar Slips Following Mixed Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

“I think the reason the market liked the June jobs reports today is because it doesn’t change the expectation for the Fed,” said Tom Essaye, President of Sevens Report Research. “That to me is the biggest takeaway. It was a pretty goldilocks report.”

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Oil Soars Amid Surging Global Demand; Equities Advance While Crypto Dips: Markets Wrap

The OPEC ministerial panel recommended an increase in output of the red-hot commodity to compensate for the surging demand of oil in more industrialized countries.

by Morgan Chittum /

