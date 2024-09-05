Commodities
The CFTC alleged that Uniswap Labs offered leveraged or margined retail commodity transactions illegally
Avi Eisenberg’s team filed a 77-page motion for acquittal earlier this week
The individual issuers are working with SEC staff to get registration statements approved, Gensler said
The CFTC is seeking “civil monetary penalties” against KuCoin
Ether is a commodity just up until the point it is not, or, ether is not a commodity just up until the point it is — whichever you prefer
Madison Metals is considering another attempt at tokenizing their uranium holdings in a bid to profit more off the commodity
The ‘lack of clarity’ continues to be a ‘challenge,’ lawmakers argue
The CFTC has dished out its highest ever civil monetary penalty to the operator of an illegal bitcoin commodity pool
Bitcoin’s rally is being fuelled by spot buys, with the majority of flow coming from large market players looking to position in anticipation of a flight to safety
Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?
If the bill is passed, it would not be the first time that the legislative branch has stepped in to categorize investment vehicles
“A well-considered initial framework from renowned regulators will lend credibility to crypto,” LMAX CEO said
Russell Clark explains his macro framework for viewing the world, what the war in Ukraine means for food, and more
Mining Pool Operator Titan Announces Lumerin Protocol, and proposes to commodify bitcoin’s means of production by making hashing power tradeable via smart contracts.
“I think the reason the market liked the June jobs reports today is because it doesn’t change the expectation for the Fed,” said Tom Essaye, President of Sevens Report Research. “That to me is the biggest takeaway. It was a pretty goldilocks report.”
The OPEC ministerial panel recommended an increase in output of the red-hot commodity to compensate for the surging demand of oil in more industrialized countries.