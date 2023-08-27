crypto lending
A new VC going by Vessel Capital also hits the block with $55 million in assets under management
Bankrupt lender Celsius is demanding liquid staking startup StakeHound return large sums of ether, polkadot and polygon
Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss wants DCG to pay up in US dollars, bitcoin and ether — or else face a lawsuit
Crypto loans and on-chain credit are changing the lending market — will we avoid mistakes from the past?
Do bad crypto trades go away if your counterparty goes bankrupt? Bitcoin Cash backer Roger Ver apparently hopes so
The collapsed lender will hold an auction on Sept. 13 in New York, with the winning bidder to be declared in 3 weeks
As it continues to work through its bankruptcy proceedings, Celsius is attempting to regain $17 million in assets it claims it is owed
Celsius’ recent pause on withdrawals, swaps and transfers has left many asking: How does crypto lending really work?
The central bank’s central bank argues for more centralization in DeFi lending
Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Washington and Texas will be looking into crypto lending platform Celsius
Blockworks caught up with SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci and Arca’s CIO Jeff Dorman for their take on why crypto is down heavily
Blockworks exclusive: Rival crypto lending firm Nexo reached out to Celsius, offering to help with liquidity