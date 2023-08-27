crypto lending

There are a total of 12 articles associated with crypto lending.
article-image

Business

Crypto funding: $24M week for bitcoin miner, crypto lending platform

A new VC going by Vessel Capital also hits the block with $55 million in assets under management

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFi

Celsius sues StakeHound to recoup $150M MATIC, ETH and DOT

Bankrupt lender Celsius is demanding liquid staking startup StakeHound return large sums of ether, polkadot and polygon

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

‘Best and final offer’: Winklevoss demands nearly $1.5B from DCG

Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss wants DCG to pay up in US dollars, bitcoin and ether — or else face a lawsuit

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Education

The Best (and Worst) Crypto Loan Providers of 2023

Crypto loans and on-chain credit are changing the lending market — will we avoid mistakes from the past?

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
article-image

Markets

Roger Ver Says He Won’t Pay Genesis $20M For Bad Trades

Do bad crypto trades go away if your counterparty goes bankrupt? Bitcoin Cash backer Roger Ver apparently hopes so

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Voyager To Liquidate Assets at Auction

The collapsed lender will hold an auction on Sept. 13 in New York, with the winning bidder to be declared in 3 weeks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Celsius Alleges Prime Trust Owes $17M In New Lawsuit 

As it continues to work through its bankruptcy proceedings, Celsius is attempting to regain $17 million in assets it claims it is owed

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiEducation

Where’s the Liquidity? Crypto Lending Explained

Celsius’ recent pause on withdrawals, swaps and transfers has left many asking: How does crypto lending really work?

by John Gilbert /
article-image

DeFi

‘Decentralization Proves To Be an Illusion,’ BIS Says

The central bank’s central bank argues for more centralization in DeFi lending

by Jocelyn Yang /
article-image

Policy

5th Regulator Investigates Beleaguered Crypto Lender Celsius

Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Washington and Texas will be looking into crypto lending platform Celsius

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Did Macro Kill Crypto or Are Risk-laden Lenders to Blame?

Blockworks caught up with SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci and Arca’s CIO Jeff Dorman for their take on why crypto is down heavily

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Nexo Knew Celsius Was in Trouble Before Lender’s Withdrawal Freeze

Blockworks exclusive: Rival crypto lending firm Nexo reached out to Celsius, offering to help with liquidity

by Shalini Nagarajan /

