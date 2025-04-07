data

Pipe Network cuts Solana sync time by 30% for some validators

The decentralized infrastructure project is spotlighting its verifiable access to Solana snapshots through a decentralized CDN

by Jeff Albus /
Web3

CoinGecko acquires NFT data startup Zash

NFT data will be integrated into CoinGecko APIs in second quarter of 2024, having bought Zash for an undisclosed sum

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Celsius Exposes User Information in Public Court Docs

The crypto lender asked the court to redact names, but that request was shot down

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Sponsored

Crypto Mining as an Entrepreneurial Endeavor

The science of crypto mining isn’t about spending computational energy. It’s about building the most efficient computational infrastructure.

by Brian Nibley /
Policy

As US Watchdogs Sink Teeth Into Crypto, Data Are Paramount for Fair Rulemaking

The crypto industry can use research and data to help educate regulators and promote fair policy, Chainalysis’ director of research said

by Casey Wagner /
Sponsored

The Importance of Data and Standardization Within Digital Assets

MG Stover custom-tailors fund administration for hedge, private equity, VC and digital asset firms

by Brian Nibley /
Markets

Ethereum and Bitcoin Price Action, Fundamentals Diverge: Markets Wrap

Ethereum and bitcoin fundamentals paint a different picture than volatile price action, while NFTs continue to tread water

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Blockchain Analytics Firm Elliptic Raises $60M SoftBank, Wells Fargo, More

The company has raised $100 million to date and is on track for 100% year over year growth in revenue by early 2022, Simone Maini, CEO of Elliptic, said to Blockworks.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Coinbase Acquires Crypto Data Aggregator Zabo

Zabo began in 2018 with a mission to build new tools to bring cryptocurrency into mainstream financial services

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

