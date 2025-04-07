data
The decentralized infrastructure project is spotlighting its verifiable access to Solana snapshots through a decentralized CDN
NFT data will be integrated into CoinGecko APIs in second quarter of 2024, having bought Zash for an undisclosed sum
The crypto lender asked the court to redact names, but that request was shot down
Sponsored
The science of crypto mining isn’t about spending computational energy. It’s about building the most efficient computational infrastructure.
The crypto industry can use research and data to help educate regulators and promote fair policy, Chainalysis’ director of research said
Sponsored
MG Stover custom-tailors fund administration for hedge, private equity, VC and digital asset firms
Ethereum and bitcoin fundamentals paint a different picture than volatile price action, while NFTs continue to tread water
The company has raised $100 million to date and is on track for 100% year over year growth in revenue by early 2022, Simone Maini, CEO of Elliptic, said to Blockworks.
Zabo began in 2018 with a mission to build new tools to bring cryptocurrency into mainstream financial services