Markets

Stop calling dogecoin a memecoin — those are actually popular

Memecoins have heated up alongside the rest of the crypto markets, but the same can’t be said for dogecoin and shiba inu

by David Canellis /
Business

Robinhood extends Web3 wallet support to bitcoin, dogecoin

Six months after its public launch, the self-custody offering has begun enabling in-app swaps on the Ethereum network

by Ben Strack /
Business

BlockFi wants to convert some of its crypto assets to stablecoins

BlockFi seeks to convert ALGO, BCH and DOGE holdings to stablecoins

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Tesla keeps holding $184M worth of digital assets on its balance sheet

Crypto holdings unchanged for third straight quarter after car manufacturer sold off majority of bitcoin last year

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

XRP tops dogecoin all-time returns after its second-biggest pump ever

XRP just pumped harder than it has ever pumped before — bar one day six years ago

by David Canellis /
Markets

Dogecoin Proves It’s a Serious Blockchain, Flips Ethereum Transaction Count

Dogecoin is handling more transactions than both Ethereum and Bitcoin — with drastically lower fees

by David Canellis /
Markets

Elon Musk Breaks Silence on Crypto, Warns Against Dogecoin Speculation

The Tesla co-founder advised against going all-in on dogecoin, but said it’s still his favorite cryptocurrency

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Robinhood Asks Court to Toss Class Action Deriding Memecoins

Robinhood says class action lawsuit fails to uncover undisclosed public information

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Musk Lawyers Say ‘Nothing Wrong’ With Memes in $258B Dogecoin Lawsuit

Elon Musk is pushing to dismiss a lawsuit alleging he aimed to pump dogecoin as part of a pyramid scheme

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto’s Dead Coins Are Portfolio Pitfalls, Though 2023 Proves Hopeful

More than half of all coins introduced every year between 2013 and 2018 no longer exist, according to CoinKickoff

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

DOGE Spikes 27% on Elon Musk Tweet

Tesla chief says the company will accept Dogecoin payments for merchandise “and see how it goes”

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

SHIB Overtakes DOGE as Top Dog in Possible Sign of Froth, Bitcoin Retreats: Markets Wrap

SHIB and DOGE battle it out for ‘top dog’ status, BTC retreats as evidence of froth in the market emerges.

by Sam Martin /

