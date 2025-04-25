DTCC
Hours after pledging to support Black men’s rights to safely invest in crypto, VP Harris’s Monday night speech mentioned blockchain zero times
Financial institutions could start acquiring larger crypto players in the coming year as the segment gains regulatory clarity, a Baker Botts partner says
Financial market infrastructure giant seeks to facilitate “the enormous promise and potential of institutional DeFi,” CEO says
The iShares Bitcoin Trust — a proposed product the SEC is considering — first appeared on the list in August, DTCC spokesperson says
Financial infrastructure giant’s agreement to buy a blockchain-based tech firm comes as tokenization efforts gain steam
Wednesday’s announcement signifies increasing harmony between the global financial system and the digital assets industry
Chainlink’s Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol, to launch Monday, looks to build better bridges
Swift is teaming up with the world’s largest banks and financial market infrastructure providers to link up public and private blockchains
The goal of Project Ion is to provide a resilient, secure and scalable alternative settlement service to clients, Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation says
“The way that the crypto market works is different from a traditional space,” said Michael Shaulov, CEO and co-founder of Fireblocks.