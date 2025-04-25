DTCC

0xResearch NewsletterFinance

The DTCC Collateral Appchain wants to rewrite the rules of TradFi settlement

T+0 is here

by Donovan Choy /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

VP Harris’s latest crypto comments fall short on details

Hours after pledging to support Black men’s rights to safely invest in crypto, VP Harris’s Monday night speech mentioned blockchain zero times

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Business

The year’s most significant crypto M&A deals — and how 2024 might shape up

Financial institutions could start acquiring larger crypto players in the coming year as the segment gains regulatory clarity, a Baker Botts partner says

by Ben Strack /
Business

DTCC closes deal to buy Securrency amid TradFi-crypto integrations

Financial market infrastructure giant seeks to facilitate “the enormous promise and potential of institutional DeFi,” CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

DTCC: Listing of planned BlackRock bitcoin ETF ‘not indicative’ of approval

The iShares Bitcoin Trust — a proposed product the SEC is considering — first appeared on the list in August, DTCC spokesperson says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BlackRock’s IBTC back on DTCC after vanishing early Tuesday

IBTC originally appeared on the DTCC website on Monday, sending bitcoin rallying

by Katherine Ross /
Business

BlackRock bitcoin ETF no longer listed on DTCC’s website

BlackRock’s IBTC listing was publicly viewable on Monday

by Katherine Ross /
Business

BlackRock takes apparent new step in bitcoin ETF prep

The proposed iShares Bitcoin Trust — ticker and all — is listed on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s website

by Ben Strack /
Business

DTCC tees up institutional DeFi push with Securrency buy

Financial infrastructure giant’s agreement to buy a blockchain-based tech firm comes as tokenization efforts gain steam

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Australian Bank ANZ leveraging Chainlink’s CCIP for cross-chain operability

Wednesday’s announcement signifies increasing harmony between the global financial system and the digital assets industry

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Chainlink founder says CCIP opens DeFi for business

Chainlink’s Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol, to launch Monday, looks to build better bridges

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Banks Can ‘10x the Blockchain Industry’ Says Chainlink Co-founder

Swift is teaming up with the world’s largest banks and financial market infrastructure providers to link up public and private blockchains

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

TradFi Clearing House Turns to Blockchain to Settle Transactions

The goal of Project Ion is to provide a resilient, secure and scalable alternative settlement service to clients, Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation says

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

The Future of Prime Brokerage

“The way that the crypto market works is different from a traditional space,” said Michael Shaulov, CEO and co-founder of Fireblocks.

by Tanaya Macheel /

