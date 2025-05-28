earnings

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Nvidia earnings in the spotlight

The final company of the Magnificent 7 is set to report its Q1 earnings today after the close

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Tesla to kick off Mag 7 earnings as more companies withdraw guidance

“Why put a target out there that’s really speculative, not knowing exactly where this environment is going to go?” CarMax CEO Bill Nash said

by Casey Wagner /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Coinbase Q4 takeaways, updated outlook

Even as BTC has remained range-bound in recent weeks below its peak, Coinbase’s early 2025 numbers appear to be strong

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tech stocks lead US rebound, but still lag behind global names

We’re about a third of the way into earnings season and results have been fairly solid

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Nvidia heads into earnings as its star chip continues to glitch 

Revenue estimates for the third quarter come in at $33 billion, which would be an 83% increase from the prior year

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities recover after Trump-fueled rally lost steam last week 

Several big companies report third quarter earnings this week, likely moving markets

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Major earnings week weighs on tech stocks 

Thursday’s selloff was led by tech stocks, triggered by disappointing outlooks from giants Meta and Microsoft

by Casey Wagner /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Coinbase safeguards more of crypto than you might think

Coinbase’s final total for Q3: $331 billion, the equivalent of 15% of the total crypto market cap at the time

by David Canellis /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Major earnings week sets up stocks for potentially breakout 

Five of the Mag 7 companies are slated to report earnings this week, while 169 companies in the S&P 500 are due to publish quarterly results

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

What’s behind the latest rise (and retreat) of BTC

Plus, the highlights from Q3 earnings reports so far

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

A deeper look at NVIDIA earnings and the baked-in premium

Plus, how specific will Harris and Trump get about crypto policy before the election? An industry expert weighs in

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack&Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto stocks suffer from Q2 blues

Plus, a breakdown of July’s disappointing jobs report

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Business

Coinbase reports $1.4B in revenue, beating estimates

Coinbase reported its second-quarter earnings on Thursday

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The bull case for ‘underappreciated’ COIN stock

Plus, unpacking the real point of interest from the latest FOMC statement

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Business

Tether reports net profit of $5.2B in H1 2024

Tether also claims its USDT is fully backed and overcollaterized by at least $5.3 billion, as of June 30 2024

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Robinhood’s crypto exposure could be its savior — if markets rip

Robinhood has it tough to follow record earnings in the first quarter, which also saw bitcoin set a new all-time high

by David Canellis /
Business

What to expect when Coinbase reports Q2 results

Analysts call crypto exchange’s stock “underappreciated” with focus on latest trading volumes, current regulations

by Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

Why SOL, MATIC and others could still be under SEC threat

Has crypto changed from 2021?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Coinbase cross-selling on display during impressive Q1

The crypto exchange’s ability to cross-sell its products is its “superpower,” Bitwise’s Alyssa Choo says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Coinbase earnings show a bullish start to the year

Coinbase’s stablecoin revenue jumped 15% quarter over quarter

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Tether just obliterated its former net profit record for a single quarter 

The profits were driven by interest earned on US Treasury holdings, as well as market gains on bitcoin and gold

by Ben Strack /
Business

Analysts expect strong Q1 report for Coinbase, but are watching for this 

Higher trading volumes and stablecoin revenue are set to drive sizeable quarter-over-quarter improvements, analysts say

by Ben Strack /
Business

BlackRock bitcoin fund accounts for 20% of the firm’s Q1 ETF net inflows 

The “fastest-growing ETF in history” has seen net inflows on every trading day since its Jan. 11 launch

by Ben Strack /
Business

Galaxy’s Novogratz: Macro factors, ‘boomer’ wealth to spur more crypto adoption

Bitcoin has “a whole new set of salespeople” after the ETF approvals, Galaxy Digital’s CEO says — though “the rest of crypto is still a regulatory tug of war”

by Ben Strack /

