Elizabeth Warren

There are a total of 25 articles associated with Elizabeth Warren.
article-image

Policy

Trump’s SEC pick grilled on past agency actions, conflicts of interest 

Top Committee Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her opening statement accused Atkins of “helping billionaire CEOs like Sam Bankman-Fried”

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Elizabeth Warren defeats crypto-backed challenger John Deaton in Massachusetts Senate race 

Warren had 81.6% of the vote as of 8:11 pm ET

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Crypto gets mention on national stage during Congressional debate 

Incumbent US Senator Elizabeth Warren faced off with the pro-crypto attorney trying to take her seat Tuesday night

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

John Deaton cinches Republican nomination with $1.3M in crypto support 

Attorney John Deaton aims to take Elizabeth Warren’s US Senate seat this November

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton launches bid against Elizabeth Warren

After teasing a Senate bid last week, John Deaton launched a website over the weekend

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Opinion

Petty legislation is crypto’s greatest enemy

Whether intentional or not, it’s clear that some newly proposed legislation could crush any incentive for the free market to create new crypto advancements

by Byron Donalds /
article-image

Policy

Pro-crypto lawyer considers Senate bid against Elizabeth Warren

The Boston Globe reports that lawyer John Deaton is weighing a possible bid

by Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Policy

Senator Warren: SEC is ‘wrong on the law’ approving bitcoin ETFs

Democrat Elizabeth Warren joins Republicans in commenting on SEC bitcoin ETF decision

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

What happened in Congress in 2023: Mid-session update 

Lots of crypto bills were introduced, but little progress beyond that was made on the Hill this year

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Senator Warren says crypto firms shouldn’t partner with ex-government officials 

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., says crypto companies and lobbying groups that hire and partner with former government officials are “stonewalling” bipartisan efforts

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon: I’d shut crypto down

Even as his bank moves into the blockchain space, Jamie Dimon tells senators the government should shut down the whole industry

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Circle denies alleged ties to Justin Sun and Hamas in letter to lawmakers

Circle’s letter follows one from the Campaign for Accountability alleging ties to Justin Sun and TRON

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Warren, Democrat lawmakers demand plan on crypto terror financing prevention

Over a hundred US lawmakers penned a letter to the National Security Advisor asking for answers on the Biden plan to prevent crypto usage by terrorist organizations

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Senate money laundering bills continue to duel, Dems get 9 new sponsors

Elizabeth Warren and Roger Marshall have 9 brand-new supports for a bill adversaries say could kill American innovation

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Dueling crypto anti-money laundering bills face off in the Senate

The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2023 aims to add “crypto participants,” including wallet providers, miners and validators, to the definition of “financial institutions”

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

PoolTogether class action case dismissed, for now

The no-loss lottery protocol faced a lawsuit from a former staffer of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but a judge found he lacked standing

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Opinion

Hands Off Our Self-custody

The anti-self-custody regulatory noises coming after the banking crises will hurt consumers, not help them

by Nick Neuman /
article-image

Opinion

Elizabeth Warren Has a Lot to Say About Crypto — Try Listening for Once

Warren’s destructive crypto policies ignore what her constituents want, in pursuit of her own political agenda

by Nicole d'Avis /
article-image

Policy

Sens. Warren, Marshall Delay Reintroducing Crypto Bill Due to Lack of Sponsors

The latest version of the bill text, which has not been publicly released, includes the same language opponents originally found troubling, according to documents obtained by Blockworks

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Crypto Bills Didn’t Die Last Session: Lawmakers Plot Reintroductions

Several crypto bills that never made it out of committee last session are making their second run at becoming law this year

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Actors and TV Personalities Testify as Warren Introduces Anti-privacy Crypto Bill

Wallet providers, miners and validators would have to complete know-your-customer checks, per the new bill

by Casey Wagner&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Policy

Senators Once Again Ask Fidelity to Stop Offering Bitcoin in 401(k)s

Three Senators reckon crypto is full of “charismatic wunderkinds and opportunistic fraudsters,” urging Fidelity to avoid bitcoin in 401(k)s

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Crypto’s ‘Revolving Door’ Hires Are Raising Eyebrows Among US Lawmakers

Five US lawmakers have signed a letter demanding information on ethics and transparency related to revolving door hires

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

Seven Crypto Miners Show ‘Disturbing’ Energy Use, Lawmakers Say

Six Democratic members of Congress urge cryptocurrency miners be required to disclose their emissions and energy use

by Shalini Nagarajan /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.