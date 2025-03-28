Elizabeth Warren
Top Committee Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her opening statement accused Atkins of “helping billionaire CEOs like Sam Bankman-Fried”
Warren had 81.6% of the vote as of 8:11 pm ET
Incumbent US Senator Elizabeth Warren faced off with the pro-crypto attorney trying to take her seat Tuesday night
Attorney John Deaton aims to take Elizabeth Warren’s US Senate seat this November
After teasing a Senate bid last week, John Deaton launched a website over the weekend
Whether intentional or not, it’s clear that some newly proposed legislation could crush any incentive for the free market to create new crypto advancements
The Boston Globe reports that lawyer John Deaton is weighing a possible bid
Democrat Elizabeth Warren joins Republicans in commenting on SEC bitcoin ETF decision
Lots of crypto bills were introduced, but little progress beyond that was made on the Hill this year
Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., says crypto companies and lobbying groups that hire and partner with former government officials are “stonewalling” bipartisan efforts
Even as his bank moves into the blockchain space, Jamie Dimon tells senators the government should shut down the whole industry
Circle’s letter follows one from the Campaign for Accountability alleging ties to Justin Sun and TRON
Over a hundred US lawmakers penned a letter to the National Security Advisor asking for answers on the Biden plan to prevent crypto usage by terrorist organizations
Elizabeth Warren and Roger Marshall have 9 brand-new supports for a bill adversaries say could kill American innovation
The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2023 aims to add “crypto participants,” including wallet providers, miners and validators, to the definition of “financial institutions”
The no-loss lottery protocol faced a lawsuit from a former staffer of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but a judge found he lacked standing
The anti-self-custody regulatory noises coming after the banking crises will hurt consumers, not help them
Warren’s destructive crypto policies ignore what her constituents want, in pursuit of her own political agenda
The latest version of the bill text, which has not been publicly released, includes the same language opponents originally found troubling, according to documents obtained by Blockworks
Several crypto bills that never made it out of committee last session are making their second run at becoming law this year
Wallet providers, miners and validators would have to complete know-your-customer checks, per the new bill
Three Senators reckon crypto is full of “charismatic wunderkinds and opportunistic fraudsters,” urging Fidelity to avoid bitcoin in 401(k)s
Five US lawmakers have signed a letter demanding information on ethics and transparency related to revolving door hires
Six Democratic members of Congress urge cryptocurrency miners be required to disclose their emissions and energy use