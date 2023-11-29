ETPs
Switzerland-based Pando Asset, which has crypto products trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange, now looks to the US
CoinShares, the European crypto company know for its ETPs, has big actively managed ambitions
A new product from 21Shares is designed to offer investors easier way to gain exposure to the “growth of liquid staking”
Survey results come as fund groups seek to launch new bitcoin-related offerings, as well as ether futures ETFs
Price fluctuations of underlying assets drove growth in crypto investment products amid relatively flat flows
The ETP issuer’s latest hires include head of Middle East as crypto firms continue flocking to Dubai
The Swiss ETP issuer’s new products seek to limit the volatility of bitcoin and ether within bear market
Index-based products targeting industry themes or client needs is “where we’re truly going to make an impact,” exec says
The latest offering from Hashdex tracks the performance of the Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe, which tracks major cryptos, including bitcoin
Compass Financial Technologies’ index will offer exposure to 10 DeFi tokens
Competition is growing in the crypto ETP space, including three new DeFi products from Fidelity Investments
SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he’s “technology-neutral” in a letter to US Rep. Tom Emmer
Former subsidiary of US-based Fidelity Investments brings physical bitcoin product to Germany
The Valour Solana ETP has begun trading on the German exchange Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate
Investment firm’s latest offerings launched in Switzerland provide exposure to Aave, Chainlink and Uniswap