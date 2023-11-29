ETPs

Policy

Spot bitcoin ETF market sees new applicant ahead of SEC ruling

Switzerland-based Pando Asset, which has crypto products trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange, now looks to the US

by Ben Strack /
Finance

CoinShares courting US investors in first asset management push

CoinShares, the European crypto company know for its ETPs, has big actively managed ambitions

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

21Shares debuts Lido-focused ETP amid liquid staking surge

A new product from 21Shares is designed to offer investors easier way to gain exposure to the “growth of liquid staking”

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Most Pro Investors Not Invested in Crypto, but About Half Consider Entrance Via ETPs

Survey results come as fund groups seek to launch new bitcoin-related offerings, as well as ether futures ETFs

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto ETP AUM Rise Outpaced Segment’s Price Growth in Q1 — Here’s Why

Price fluctuations of underlying assets drove growth in crypto investment products amid relatively flat flows

by Ben Strack /
Finance

21Shares Adds Execs as Part of Global Expansion

The ETP issuer’s latest hires include head of Middle East as crypto firms continue flocking to Dubai

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

21Shares Expands ‘Crypto Winter’ Product Lineup

The Swiss ETP issuer’s new products seek to limit the volatility of bitcoin and ether within bear market

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Global X Plots Expansion of Crypto Products, Research

Index-based products targeting industry themes or client needs is “where we’re truly going to make an impact,” exec says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Hashdex Expands Offerings to Europe With Latest Crypto ETP

The latest offering from Hashdex tracks the performance of the Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe, which tracks major cryptos, including bitcoin

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Switzerland-based Index Provider Offers DeFi Exposure

Compass Financial Technologies’ index will offer exposure to 10 DeFi tokens

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

CoinShares Latest To Benefit From Booming Interest in European Crypto Products

Competition is growing in the crypto ETP space, including three new DeFi products from Fidelity Investments

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Support for Spot Bitcoin ETF Revs Up as Agency Holds Course

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he’s “technology-neutral” in a letter to US Rep. Tom Emmer

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Fidelity International Enables Direct Investment in Bitcoin

Former subsidiary of US-based Fidelity Investments brings physical bitcoin product to Germany

by Ben Strack /
Markets

DeFi Technologies Subsidiary Gets Nod to List Solana ETP on Frankfurt Exchange

The Valour Solana ETP has begun trading on the German exchange Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiFinance

21Shares Aims to Have ETPs for Top 50 ‘Quality Assets’ by End of 2022

Investment firm’s latest offerings launched in Switzerland provide exposure to Aave, Chainlink and Uniswap

by Ben Strack /

