Euro
Bitcoin’s previous record high against the Euro was set in September 2021
The ECB first launched an investigation into the digital euro back in 2021
The decision to stop processing deposits for Binance’s users appears to have caught the exchange off guard, despite months in advance its payment provider intended to end support
The ECB expects a decision on whether it will continue to test a digital euro this fall
A “reputable agent” separate from the bank’s crypto team will manage the stablecoin’s collateral
Trading of EUROC on Coinbase will begin at 9 am PT on Feb. 22, pending liquidity conditions
The derivatives marketplace is set to introduce euro-denominated bitcoin and ether futures Aug. 29
Bitcoin was trading under $20,000 again after June’s rollercoaster
“Circle will not directly solicit customers outside of the United States until it holds the relevant licenses in those jurisdictions,” a Circle spokesperson told Blockworks
EUROC is the newest euro-pegged stablecoin and experts believe it can gain traction, eventually
The Euro Coin (EUROC) will launch at the end of June and emulate Circle’s USDC, the second-largest stablecoin