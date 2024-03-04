Euro

There are a total of 11 articles associated with Euro.
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin has a new all-time high, depending on who you ask 

Bitcoin’s previous record high against the Euro was set in September 2021

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

The EU’s digital euro is inching closer to the ‘preparation phase’

The ECB first launched an investigation into the digital euro back in 2021

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Paysafe pulls the plug on Binance’s euro on-ramp

The decision to stop processing deposits for Binance’s users appears to have caught the exchange off guard, despite months in advance its payment provider intended to end support

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

European Union’s Digital Euro May Run on UTXO — Like Bitcoin

The ECB expects a decision on whether it will continue to test a digital euro this fall

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Finance

Euro-pegged Stablecoin From Societe Generale in the Works

A “reputable agent” separate from the bank’s crypto team will manage the stablecoin’s collateral

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Circle Euro Stablecoin Finally Gets A Run On Coinbase

Trading of EUROC on Coinbase will begin at 9 am PT on Feb. 22, pending liquidity conditions

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

CME Group Rolling Out First Euro-settled Crypto Derivatives

The derivatives marketplace is set to introduce euro-denominated bitcoin and ether futures Aug. 29

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH and DeFi Assets Drop as Markets Close Choppy Day

Bitcoin was trading under $20,000 again after June’s rollercoaster

by Jocelyn Yang /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Circle’s EUROC Stablecoin Will Trade Only Within the US — at Least for Now

“Circle will not directly solicit customers outside of the United States until it holds the relevant licenses in those jurisdictions,” a Circle spokesperson told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Rising Rates Could be a Game-changer for Euro Stablecoins Like Circle’s EUROC

EUROC is the newest euro-pegged stablecoin and experts believe it can gain traction, eventually

article-image

Markets

Circle’s New Euro-backed Stablecoin Mimics USDC

The Euro Coin (EUROC) will launch at the end of June and emulate Circle’s USDC, the second-largest stablecoin

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.