Empire NewsletterPeople

The US government might be cracking down on Polymarket

FBI agents reportedly confiscated Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and devices on Wednesday

by David Canellis /
People

FBI arrests alleged hacker behind fake SEC bitcoin ETF X post

An arrest was made in connection to the fake bitcoin ETF approval posts sent out from the SEC’s account back in January

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Just how safe is the $51 billion sitting in bitcoin ETFs?

The FBI has a warning for crypto: North Korean hackers are on the prowl

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Opinion

OneCoin’s Crypto Queen should be old news

I can’t help thinking about all of the ways that several million dollars could help US law enforcement prevent active crypto scams

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Web3

Web3 Watch: SDNY targets NFT rug pull

The US government says 3 UK nationals conspired to fraudulently earn $2 million in an apparent NFT rug pull

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Investment fraud relating to crypto rose 53% in 2023, FBI says 

While the FBI notes crimes involving cryptocurrency scams have trended higher in recent years, Chainalysis analysts say the on-chain data begs to differ

by Casey Wagner /
Business

FTX bankruptcy advisors hand over customer trading data to FBI: Court docs

In billing records filed back in September, the Philadelphia FBI sent over a Grand Jury subpoena looking to “investigate activity related to specific individuals”

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

FBI flags imminent sale of $40M in stolen crypto funds linked to North Korea

The stolen funds are said to derive from several hacks this year, including $60 million from Alphapo and $37 million from CoinsPaid

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

FBI seized almost $400,000 from Binance account users in May

US persons have been blocked from using Binance since 2019

by Casey Wagner /
People

What would you do if a hacker stole all your bitcoin?

An early Bitcoin adopter lost his entire stash to a dodgy wallet more than five years ago — and he says he knows exactly who did it

by David Canellis /
People

FBI Searches Home of Former FTX Exec Ryan Salame

The raid was conducted early in the morning, according to the New York Times

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

FBI Issues Warning Over DeFi Exploits, Open Source Development

The agency has warned investors to tread carefully around DeFi protocols, which have fallen victim to billions of dollars in theft this year.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

North Korean Hackers Responsible for Last Month’s Ronin Theft, FBI Confirms

Hacker collectives Lazarus Group and APT38 ar responsible for the theft, the FBI said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

FBI Doubles Down on Crypto Crimes With New Unit

A number of crypto executives said they’re cautiously optimistic about enforcement clarity as a result of the FBI’s move

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

FBI, Sen. Warren Issue Crypto Security Warning

FBI issues warning to cryptocurrency holders and exchanges about hacker threats shortly after Warren sends letter to SEC calling for crypto regulation.

by Casey Wagner /

