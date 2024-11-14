FBI
FBI agents reportedly confiscated Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and devices on Wednesday
An arrest was made in connection to the fake bitcoin ETF approval posts sent out from the SEC’s account back in January
The FBI has a warning for crypto: North Korean hackers are on the prowl
I can’t help thinking about all of the ways that several million dollars could help US law enforcement prevent active crypto scams
The US government says 3 UK nationals conspired to fraudulently earn $2 million in an apparent NFT rug pull
While the FBI notes crimes involving cryptocurrency scams have trended higher in recent years, Chainalysis analysts say the on-chain data begs to differ
In billing records filed back in September, the Philadelphia FBI sent over a Grand Jury subpoena looking to “investigate activity related to specific individuals”
The stolen funds are said to derive from several hacks this year, including $60 million from Alphapo and $37 million from CoinsPaid
US persons have been blocked from using Binance since 2019
An early Bitcoin adopter lost his entire stash to a dodgy wallet more than five years ago — and he says he knows exactly who did it
The raid was conducted early in the morning, according to the New York Times
The agency has warned investors to tread carefully around DeFi protocols, which have fallen victim to billions of dollars in theft this year.
Hacker collectives Lazarus Group and APT38 ar responsible for the theft, the FBI said
A number of crypto executives said they’re cautiously optimistic about enforcement clarity as a result of the FBI’s move
FBI issues warning to cryptocurrency holders and exchanges about hacker threats shortly after Warren sends letter to SEC calling for crypto regulation.