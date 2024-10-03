Fintech

Indian tech magnate teases Solana-built ‘finternet’ for an economy onchain

The forward-looking financial system is being championed by several contributors to India’s UPI digital money system

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiWeb3

Can crypto fully realize the open banking fintech vision?

“OpenFi” aims to unbundle to take the “account” out of bank account

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Fintech has hit a wall. Blockchain will break through it.

Relatively soon, blockchain will become the only part of fintech that matters.

by Ben Mills /
DeFi

DeFi protocol Spool rolls out compliance-focused ‘V2’ to court institutions

Blockworks exclusive: Spool is in talks with small and regional banks as well as one of the ten largest asset managers as it rolls out v2, the DAO’s lead contributor said

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Fresh OCC ‘Fintech Office’ Tasked With Keeping Up With Crypto

The OCC, which has been floated as the potential stablecoin regulator, now has an office for studying crypto developments

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Winter Won’t Freeze Fintech’s Interest

Despite a bleak year, Brian Barnes, founder of personal finance platform M1, is convinced the future of crypto is still hopeful

Finance

PayPal Enables Crypto Transfers to External Wallets, Exchanges

The fintech giant first enabled crypto buying and selling in late 2020, but users couldn’t transfer their assets to third-party wallets

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

Stronghold Capital Launches With $100M Fund for Web3, Blockchain and Fintech

Payments and financial infrastructure firm Stronghold has launched a venture capital arm to expand into early-stage startups across three areas

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Sources: UBS Asset Management Vetting Crypto Hedge Fund Managers

Hedge Fund Solutions, the fund-of-funds arm of UBS Asset Management, has yet to back a digital assets portfolio manager, but conversations with top crypto traders are heating up

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Analysts: Digital Wallets Poised to Disrupt Traditional Banks Over Next Decade

Mizuho Securities equity analyst says buying Square could be like buying JP Morgan in 1871

by Ben Strack /

