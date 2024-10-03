Fintech
The forward-looking financial system is being championed by several contributors to India’s UPI digital money system
“OpenFi” aims to unbundle to take the “account” out of bank account
Relatively soon, blockchain will become the only part of fintech that matters.
Blockworks exclusive: Spool is in talks with small and regional banks as well as one of the ten largest asset managers as it rolls out v2, the DAO’s lead contributor said
The OCC, which has been floated as the potential stablecoin regulator, now has an office for studying crypto developments
Despite a bleak year, Brian Barnes, founder of personal finance platform M1, is convinced the future of crypto is still hopeful
The fintech giant first enabled crypto buying and selling in late 2020, but users couldn’t transfer their assets to third-party wallets
Payments and financial infrastructure firm Stronghold has launched a venture capital arm to expand into early-stage startups across three areas
Hedge Fund Solutions, the fund-of-funds arm of UBS Asset Management, has yet to back a digital assets portfolio manager, but conversations with top crypto traders are heating up
Mizuho Securities equity analyst says buying Square could be like buying JP Morgan in 1871