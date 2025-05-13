Fundamentals

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Fundamentals.
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Crypto liquid funds are turning to fundamentals to navigate a sea of altcoins

Funds disagree about which metrics matter, but agree fundamentals are key

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How Ripple built up ‘social value’: Arca CIO

Ripple is eyeing ways to boost its financial profile, on top of social usefulness

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

How crypto’s evolving with fundamentals 

SKALE’s Jack O’Holleran said that certain metrics are becoming more important to gauging the success of a project

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterFinance

Crypto will remain ‘narrative-driven’ for a while: Eric Peters

Coinbase Asset Management and One River CEO Eric Peters explains why crypto’s not yet focused on fundamentals

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterAnalysis

Crypto fundamentals are back

As speculative hype fades, investors are revisiting fundamentals, favoring price multiples and token buybacks

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Crypto’s at a ‘crossroads’ with fundamentals: Blockworks Research

Fundamentals are starting to play a big part in crypto, so here are the metrics to watch

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

Ethereum and Bitcoin Price Action, Fundamentals Diverge: Markets Wrap

Ethereum and bitcoin fundamentals paint a different picture than volatile price action, while NFTs continue to tread water

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

Macro Backdrop Favors Bitcoin: Markets Wrap

The macroeconomic backdrop, on-chain fundamental data and regulatory outlook are making bitcoin an easy buy and hold.

by Sam Martin /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.