Fundamentals
Funds disagree about which metrics matter, but agree fundamentals are key
Ripple is eyeing ways to boost its financial profile, on top of social usefulness
SKALE’s Jack O’Holleran said that certain metrics are becoming more important to gauging the success of a project
Coinbase Asset Management and One River CEO Eric Peters explains why crypto’s not yet focused on fundamentals
As speculative hype fades, investors are revisiting fundamentals, favoring price multiples and token buybacks
Fundamentals are starting to play a big part in crypto, so here are the metrics to watch
Ethereum and bitcoin fundamentals paint a different picture than volatile price action, while NFTs continue to tread water
The macroeconomic backdrop, on-chain fundamental data and regulatory outlook are making bitcoin an easy buy and hold.