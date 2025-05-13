Grayscale
The agency’s final deadline is in October
Galaxy’s Toronto Stock Exchange-listed shares are the seventh-largest holding of a new Grayscale fund
The company’s expanded lineup introduces new ETF products, as more and more issuers get into crypto funds
What Grayscale’s watching going into the second quarter and why crypto had a rough start to the year
New proposals continue to move beyond filings focused on solana, XRP and litecoin
Grayscale Investments has historically had a four-stage lifecycle for its products, but there’s an indicator this could be changing
Despite the court not forcing SEC rulemaking at this time, Coinbase execs count the latest opinion as another victory
Michael Sonnenshein thinks bringing RWAs onchain “is one of the most exciting frontiers in the broader blockchain and digital assets space”
Bitwise execs predicted Tuesday that bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows next year than they did in 2024
Will investors take a 10% lower return to get access to a regulated investment wrapper?
Investors could be open to “reputation risk” if they don’t learn about the crypto asset class, Grayscale’s managing director says
Plus, the key bitcoin price levels to watch
There are three certainties in crypto bull markets: memecoin manias, SEC lawsuits, and a wave of new Grayscale trusts
Plus, did airdrops ruin altcoin summer before it even started?
And a look at the latest flow patterns from Grayscale’s ether ETF
SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda argues the US is “far behind the curve on crypto”
Grayscale managing director John Hoffman says the firm will continue to “push the envelope on innovation”
Plus, Grayscale is set to re-enter the US spot BTC ETF category with a new offering
Though Grayscale’s expensive product spoils the category’s net flow figures, four funds see sizable inflows in the first four trading days
Plus, are people still excited about the ETH ETFs?
Plus, the status on Q2 VC crypto deals
The crypto asset manager lowered its planned fee from 0.25% to 0.15%, undercutting its competitors
The numbers point to one conclusion: Risk is back, or at least it was during the first half of the year
In November, an iteration of the survey found that 34% of respondents were paying attention to crypto, but that figure has since jumped to 41%