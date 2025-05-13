Grayscale

There are a total of 169 articles associated with Grayscale.
Lightspeed Newsletter

SEC not ready to decide on Grayscale Solana ETF

The agency’s final deadline is in October

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Another crypto equity ETF launches ahead of Galaxy’s US public listing

Galaxy’s Toronto Stock Exchange-listed shares are the seventh-largest holding of a new Grayscale fund

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

New Grayscale launches, filing reflects crypto product innovation boom

The company’s expanded lineup introduces new ETF products, as more and more issuers get into crypto funds

by Ben Strack /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How memecoins impacted crypto last quarter: Grayscale

What Grayscale’s watching going into the second quarter and why crypto had a rough start to the year

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Issuers pile more crypto ETF plans

New proposals continue to move beyond filings focused on solana, XRP and litecoin

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Planned Cardano ETF signals a Grayscale strategy shift?

Grayscale Investments has historically had a four-stage lifecycle for its products, but there’s an indicator this could be changing

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

‘Arbitrary and capricious’ strikes again

Despite the court not forcing SEC rulemaking at this time, Coinbase execs count the latest opinion as another victory

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Ex-Grayscale CEO shifts focus to tokenization

Michael Sonnenshein thinks bringing RWAs onchain “is one of the most exciting frontiers in the broader blockchain and digital assets space”

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

11 bitcoin ETF facts 11 months after US listings

Bitwise execs predicted Tuesday that bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows next year than they did in 2024

by Ben Strack /
FinanceLightspeed Newsletter

Grayscale excludes staking rewards as it joins SOL ETF filing fray

Will investors take a 10% lower return to get access to a regulated investment wrapper?

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

To spur ETH ETF inflows, ‘the first catalyst is education’

Investors could be open to “reputation risk” if they don’t learn about the crypto asset class, Grayscale’s managing director says

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Eyes and ears on Jackson Hole ahead of Powell address

Plus, the key bitcoin price levels to watch

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack&Felix Jauvin /
Finance

It’s Grayscale season: 5 new crypto trusts in 3 months

There are three certainties in crypto bull markets: memecoin manias, SEC lawsuits, and a wave of new Grayscale trusts

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

What Grayscale’s new flurry of trusts says about where we’re at

Plus, did airdrops ruin altcoin summer before it even started?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Team Harris members show mixed track record when it comes to crypto

And a look at the latest flow patterns from Grayscale’s ether ETF

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

What to make of the latest FOMC statement

SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda argues the US is “far behind the curve on crypto”

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack&Felix Jauvin /
Finance

A deeper look at Grayscale’s spin-off ETF launches, crypto outlook

Grayscale managing director John Hoffman says the firm will continue to “push the envelope on innovation”

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Trump’s crypto ‘promises’ at Bitcoin 2024

Plus, Grayscale is set to re-enter the US spot BTC ETF category with a new offering

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Finance

The biggest takeaways from ETH ETFs’ opening week in the US

Though Grayscale’s expensive product spoils the category’s net flow figures, four funds see sizable inflows in the first four trading days

by Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

Can ETFs make ETH the next big tech stock?

Plus, are people still excited about the ETH ETFs?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto compliance woes

Plus, the status on Q2 VC crypto deals

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack&Felix Jauvin /
Finance

Grayscale lowers planned fee for ETH fund, undercutting peers

The crypto asset manager lowered its planned fee from 0.25% to 0.15%, undercutting its competitors

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Can top-performing assets maintain their runs through H2?

The numbers point to one conclusion: Risk is back, or at least it was during the first half of the year

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

American voters are becoming crypto investors, Grayscale survey posits

In November, an iteration of the survey found that 34% of respondents were paying attention to crypto, but that figure has since jumped to 41%

by Katherine Ross /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.