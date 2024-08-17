hiring
Coinbase nabs a product director from Cash App, while a Kraken exec jumps ship to Gemini
Gracy Chen replaces Sandra Lou as Bitget’s chief executive after joining the company in 2022
Elsewhere, rank-and-file employees move around and Binance’s head of legal in Europe departs
Gemini India aims to increase its workforce by 42% before the end of 2023
Sara Drakeley was previously the CTO of MobileCoin
Company focused on risk management for crypto firms and other financial institutions cuts 9% of its staff
A builder of Cardano blockchain nabs ex-Symphony chief operating officer to lead upcoming sidechain
Mathew McDermott expects Goldman’s Digital Assets Platform to be used for more services than just tokenized bonds
Turns out the firm, which runs hundreds of millions, has been in crypto since 2020
Adam Jacobs, who began working at crypto exchange FTX in June 2021, started his role at Nuvei this month
Michele Quintaglie tasked with helping blockchain company build brand, activate partnerships
Blockchain privacy startup adds former director of Ecuador’s central bank as an advisor
Despite claims of a crypto winter, the industry needs more finance talent to fix accounting mistakes from the bull market and build for the future
A shift in demand from financial-focused to technology-related people is occurring as the space matures, LinkedIn data shows
Inca Digital adds leaders focused on the regulatory affairs and digital assets’ national security implications
The executive is the company’s latest addition as it seeks to grow its marketing department and develop products
Another 21Shares pro jumps ship to competing crypto ETP issuer Valour
Some employees have been laid off, but the exchange is still hiring for product, engineering and other strategic roles
Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform
Blockworks exclusive: Crypto exchange FTX recently scuttled plans to raise yet another venture round at a significantly lower valuation, sources told Blockworks
A former Coinbase COO and senior attorney at the FTC have made the jump to the bitcoin-focused developer
Crypto winter gives companies “a golden window” to achieve low-cost, high-quality growth, exchange executive says
Accounting giant seeks to help clients during the ‘implementation and operationalization stage’ of their metaverse journey
Uniswap brings in former NYSE president, BitPay adds an attorney