Business

Crypto hiring: Coinbase, Gemini nab product-focused execs

Coinbase nabs a product director from Cash App, while a Kraken exec jumps ship to Gemini

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Crypto exchange names new CEO; Tokenization-focused firm expands

Gracy Chen replaces Sandra Lou as Bitget’s chief executive after joining the company in 2022

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Chainalysis enlists high-level IRS veteran

Elsewhere, rank-and-file employees move around and Binance’s head of legal in Europe departs

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Gemini exchange taps veteran fintech exec in India expansion

Gemini India aims to increase its workforce by 42% before the end of 2023

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

MobileCoin’s new CEO wants to focus on cross-border payments

Sara Drakeley was previously the CTO of MobileCoin

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Custodian Copper Adds Slate of Leaders

Company focused on risk management for crypto firms and other financial institutions cuts 9% of its staff

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Activision Blizzard Exec Steps Into Yuga Labs CEO Role

A builder of Cardano blockchain nabs ex-Symphony chief operating officer to lead upcoming sidechain

by Ben Strack /
Business

Goldman Sachs Still ‘Hugely Supportive’ of Exploring Blockchain Applications

Mathew McDermott expects Goldman’s Digital Assets Platform to be used for more services than just tokenized bonds

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Ex-Genesis, Galaxy Execs Said To Helm Hedge Fund Hunting Hill’s Crypto Play

Turns out the firm, which runs hundreds of millions, has been in crypto since 2020

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Ex-FTX Exec Lands at Payments Tech Company Nuvei

Adam Jacobs, who began working at crypto exchange FTX in June 2021, started his role at Nuvei this month

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Algorand Adds Ex-Comms Head at Visa, Fidelity as CMO

Michele Quintaglie tasked with helping blockchain company build brand, activate partnerships

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Crypto Firm Taps TradFi Vets For Asset Management Business

Blockchain privacy startup adds former director of Ecuador’s central bank as an advisor

by Ben Strack /
MarketsSponsored

What Crypto Winter? The Demand for Finance Talent is Booming

Despite claims of a crypto winter, the industry needs more finance talent to fix accounting mistakes from the bull market and build for the future

by Brian Nibley&John Gilbert /
Markets

There’s a Shortage of Tech (And Female) Crypto Talent: Report

A shift in demand from financial-focused to technology-related people is occurring as the space matures, LinkedIn data shows

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Social Digital Asset Platform Nabs OK Group Exec

Inca Digital adds leaders focused on the regulatory affairs and digital assets’ national security implications

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin-focused Startup Adds Kraken’s Dan Held

The executive is the company’s latest addition as it seeks to grow its marketing department and develop products

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: MoonPay Adds Range of Senior Execs

Another 21Shares pro jumps ship to competing crypto ETP issuer Valour

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bullish Joins Rival Crypto Exchanges in Cutting Workforce: Report

Some employees have been laid off, but the exchange is still hiring for product, engineering and other strategic roles

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former Facebook, BNP Paribas Pros Join Space

Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform

by Ben Strack /
Markets

FTX Nixes Potential Down Venture Raise, Embarks On Hiring Push

Blockworks exclusive: Crypto exchange FTX recently scuttled plans to raise yet another venture round at a significantly lower valuation, sources told Blockworks

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Trust Machines Hires Former Coinbase, BNY Mellon Execs

A former Coinbase COO and senior attorney at the FTC have made the jump to the bitcoin-focused developer

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: OKX, Bitget Among Companies Boosting Headcount

Crypto winter gives companies “a golden window” to achieve low-cost, high-quality growth, exchange executive says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

KPMG Kicks Off Metaverse Collaboration Hub

Accounting giant seeks to help clients during the ‘implementation and operationalization stage’ of their metaverse journey

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Firms Fill High-profile Roles as Layoffs Continue

Uniswap brings in former NYSE president, BitPay adds an attorney

by Jack Kubinec /

