Interoperability
Markets are dumping but spirits remain high
The Open Intents Framework and ERC-7683 simplify cross-chain transactions across Ethereum chains
Optimism’s Ben Jones highlighted the difference between peacetime and wartime Ethereum
The Interchain Foundation’s 2024 report offers in-depth analyses of cross-chain protocols and emerging trends like intent-centric bridging
Martin Köppelmann outlines a proposal for Ethereum-native rollups, emphasizing security, scalability, and a stronger connection to the Ethereum ecosystem
It’s time to stop burning cash on broken bridges
BitGo’s using a 1-2-of-3 decentralized verifier network involving LayerZero Labs and Polyhedra
Optimism’s Superchain consists of 29 OP Stack chains today, soon to be unified through one interoperability layer
The current state of blockchain interoperability poses an existential threat to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology as a whole
Web2 messaging platforms are walled gardens — but when we look at Web3, we see the same mistake playing out
Polymer is one step closer to bringing Cosmos SDK technology to Ethereum through its latest testnet launch
An open, decentralized, and collaborative ecosystem isn’t just a choice — it’s a necessity
Shared sequencers are an essential part of decentralization that may eventually lead to mass adoption
Chainlink’s CCIP is now open to developers across major blockchains including Polygon and Ethereum — and markets love it
This new NFT standard (ICS-721) will enable users to transfer their NFTs across blockchains
Blockchain experts are calling for a new standard of interoperability after a record breaking year of crypto hacks and bridge exploits
The Injective network is hoping to broaden its interoperability with other chains in an effort to drive functionality for builders