Interoperability

0xResearch NewsletterWeb3

Inside day 1 at ETHDenver 2025

Markets are dumping but spirits remain high

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

A framework, a standard, an intent

The Open Intents Framework and ERC-7683 simplify cross-chain transactions across Ethereum chains

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum in wartime: Standardize, align, accelerate

Optimism’s Ben Jones highlighted the difference between peacetime and wartime Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

ICF reports on cross-chain progress

The Interchain Foundation’s 2024 report offers in-depth analyses of cross-chain protocols and emerging trends like intent-centric bridging

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch Newsletter

Gnosis founder argues Ethereum needs native L2s

Martin Köppelmann outlines a proposal for Ethereum-native rollups, emphasizing security, scalability, and a stronger connection to the Ethereum ecosystem

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Want cheaper and safer interoperability? Drop traditional bridges

It’s time to stop burning cash on broken bridges

by Knut Vinger&Alexander Kjeldaas&Anton Roos /
DeFi

LayerZero chosen as interoperability provider for BitGo’s WBTC

BitGo’s using a 1-2-of-3 decentralized verifier network involving LayerZero Labs and Polyhedra

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Optimism plans to unify its Superchain with an interoperability layer

Optimism’s Superchain consists of 29 OP Stack chains today, soon to be unified through one interoperability layer

by Donovan Choy /
Opinion

Blockchains still aren’t great at communication

The current state of blockchain interoperability poses an existential threat to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology as a whole

by Temujin Louie /
Opinion

Don’t let Web3 repeat Web2’s interoperability mistakes

Web2 messaging platforms are walled gardens — but when we look at Web3, we see the same mistake playing out

by Joeyz Yu /
DeFi

‘​​The Polyverse Testnet’ is live, bringing IBC to Ethereum

Polymer is one step closer to bringing Cosmos SDK technology to Ethereum through its latest testnet launch

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

Interoperability isn’t just a buzzword

An open, decentralized, and collaborative ecosystem isn’t just a choice — it’s a necessity

by Robinson Burkey /
DeFi

A shot of Espresso, please: Blockchain scaler to offer third testnet integration

Shared sequencers are an essential part of decentralization that may eventually lead to mass adoption

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Chainlink rallies hardest since May 2021 after CCIP release

Chainlink’s CCIP is now open to developers across major blockchains including Polygon and Ethereum — and markets love it

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiWeb3

An Interoperable NFT Standard Has Landed on Cosmos

This new NFT standard (ICS-721) will enable users to transfer their NFTs across blockchains

by Bessie Liu /
Sponsored

Rethinking The Crypto Bridge After Year of Hacks

Blockchain experts are calling for a new standard of interoperability after a record breaking year of crypto hacks and bridge exploits

by John Gilbert /
Markets

Injective Integrates Wormhole Bridge in Effort to Enhance Cross-Chain Accessibility

The Injective network is hoping to broaden its interoperability with other chains in an effort to drive functionality for builders

by Sebastian Sinclair /

