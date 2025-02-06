Janet Yellen
All eyes were on Bessent to see if he would change the composition of issuance back toward normalization
Congress needs to act soon, Yellen told lawmakers, pointing to potential runs on digital asset platforms and “vulnerabilities from crypto asset price volatility”
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declined to comment on the lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase specifically
The FSOC’s proposed nonbank framework will “enhance” ability to “address financial stability risks”
The regulator is particularly concerned about stablecoins, volatility and crypto token classification
Rep. Tom Emmer has urged Janet Yellen’s Treasury office to expand on its Tornado Cash sanctions, saying “expectation of privacy is normal”
Highlights of the report include greater guidance around stablecoins and an emphasis on needing to “watch out for instability and crime from digital assets”
Industry members weigh in on how the fall of TerraUSD might affect government policy relating to a central bank digital currency
The framework legislators should use for stablecoins has already been introduced, Yellen said
The UST situation is real-time proof that lawmakers’ concerns about stablecoins are not unfounded
UST’s crash was only just beginning when Yellen appeared before senators Tuesday morning
A new DeFi report shows how the brainpower of Brussels’ bureaucracy is looking into Web3 and digital assets
The Treasury will issue a “comprehensive report” on cryptocurrencies and stablecoins “shortly,” Yellen said
MicroStrategy’s CEO calls US Treasury Secretary’s speech on digital assets last week a “green light” for the crypto economy
The Treasury secretary reiterated the goals of President Biden’s recent executive order on digital assets and highlighted areas most in need of regulation
Most reports to be submitted to President Biden are due within six months, but legislation could take years
Sanctions aimed at deterring further conflict between Ukraine and Russia may be undermined by crypto, Democrats said Wednesday
The Federal Reserve is considering whether to wrap up the taper of asset purchases months sooner than previously planned.
A new report asks Congress to establish guidelines as quickly as possible, including a policy that requires stablecoin issuers be insured banks.
Media reports say Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is one of the loudest voices against an amendment to the infrastructure bill which would remove problematic language requiring cryptocurrency tax reporting.