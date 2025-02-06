Janet Yellen

There are a total of 20 articles associated with Janet Yellen.
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Big takeaways from Bessent’s first quarterly refunding announcement

All eyes were on Bessent to see if he would change the composition of issuance back toward normalization

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Policy

Treasury Secretary Yellen asks Congress for oversight of spot crypto markets 

Congress needs to act soon, Yellen told lawmakers, pointing to potential runs on digital asset platforms and “vulnerabilities from crypto asset price volatility”

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Yellen ‘Very Supportive’ of SEC, CFTC Crypto Enforcement

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declined to comment on the lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase specifically

by James Cirrone /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Yellen Proposes Tougher Rules For ‘Nonbanks’ Providing Financial Services

The FSOC’s proposed nonbank framework will “enhance” ability to “address financial stability risks”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Crypto Could ‘Pose Risks to US Stability’ – Fed Adviser

The regulator is particularly concerned about stablecoins, volatility and crypto token classification

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Treasury Must Clarify Tornado Cash Sanctions, Congressman Says

Rep. Tom Emmer has urged Janet Yellen’s Treasury office to expand on its Tornado Cash sanctions, saying “expectation of privacy is normal”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

US Regulators Release First of Many Reports on Crypto Following Exec Order

Highlights of the report include greater guidance around stablecoins and an emphasis on needing to “watch out for instability and crime from digital assets”

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

UST’s Collapse Might Push Central Banks Closer to a CBDC

Industry members weigh in on how the fall of TerraUSD might affect government policy relating to a central bank digital currency

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Yellen: UST Collapse Could Have Been Avoided With Rules for Stablecoin Issuers

The framework legislators should use for stablecoins has already been introduced, Yellen said

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Terra Collapse Could Spell End for Algorithmic Stablecoins

The UST situation is real-time proof that lawmakers’ concerns about stablecoins are not unfounded

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Terra Turmoil Adds Fodder for Secretary Yellen’s Concerns Over Stablecoins

UST’s crash was only just beginning when Yellen appeared before senators Tuesday morning

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

European Union Plans Pilot Project on DeFi Supervision

A new DeFi report shows how the brainpower of Brussels’ bureaucracy is looking into Web3 and digital assets

article-image

Policy

Secretary Yellen: Stablecoins Pose Significant Risk to Financial Stability

The Treasury will issue a “comprehensive report” on cryptocurrencies and stablecoins “shortly,” Yellen said

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Michael Saylor Bullish on Promise of Crypto Regulation

MicroStrategy’s CEO calls US Treasury Secretary’s speech on digital assets last week a “green light” for the crypto economy

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Yellen Warns of Crypto Risk in First Digital Asset Speech

The Treasury secretary reiterated the goals of President Biden’s recent executive order on digital assets and highlighted areas most in need of regulation

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Who’s in Charge of What? Breaking Down the Crypto Executive Order

Most reports to be submitted to President Biden are due within six months, but legislation could take years

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

US Democrats Ask Treasury What Effect Cryptoassets Have on Russian Sanctions

Sanctions aimed at deterring further conflict between Ukraine and Russia may be undermined by crypto, Democrats said Wednesday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Powell: We Can Retire the Term ‘Transitory Inflation’

The Federal Reserve is considering whether to wrap up the taper of asset purchases months sooner than previously planned.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

US Regulators: Stablecoin Issuers Should Follow Same Rules as Banks

A new report asks Congress to establish guidelines as quickly as possible, including a policy that requires stablecoin issuers be insured banks.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Blockchain Innovation is Moving Faster than Policy-Making

Media reports say Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is one of the loudest voices against an amendment to the infrastructure bill which would remove problematic language requiring cryptocurrency tax reporting.

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.