Kristin Smith
The crypto lobby group said it’s investigating allegations of de-banking that might have improperly led to the collapse of Signature, Silicon Valley and Silvergate
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Crypto policy group steps up to support plaintiffs suing the US Treasury, OFAC for Tornado Cash sanctions
Industry members weigh in on how the fall of TerraUSD might affect government policy relating to a central bank digital currency
A two-year moratorium on proof-of-work crypto mining would have a chilling effect on the industry’s growth in New York state, Blockchain Association’s Kristin Smith argues
by Kristin Smith /
Kristin Smith discusses Biden’s expected executive order on crypto, the organization’s focuses and when a US spot bitcoin ETF could be approved
by Ben Strack /