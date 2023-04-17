Kristin Smith

Policy

Blockchain Association Seeks Info on Regulators’ Crypto-Friendly Bank Crackdown

The crypto lobby group said it’s investigating allegations of de-banking that might have improperly led to the collapse of Signature, Silicon Valley and Silvergate

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Blockchain Association Doubles Down on Backing Tornado Cash in Lawsuit

Crypto policy group steps up to support plaintiffs suing the US Treasury, OFAC for Tornado Cash sanctions

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

UST’s Collapse Might Push Central Banks Closer to a CBDC

Industry members weigh in on how the fall of TerraUSD might affect government policy relating to a central bank digital currency

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto Mining Ban Will Hurt New York and Our Environment

A two-year moratorium on proof-of-work crypto mining would have a chilling effect on the industry’s growth in New York state, Blockchain Association’s Kristin Smith argues

by Kristin Smith /
FinancePolicy

Blockchain Association Executive Director Dishes on Crypto Regulation Roadmap

Kristin Smith discusses Biden’s expected executive order on crypto, the organization’s focuses and when a US spot bitcoin ETF could be approved

by Ben Strack /

