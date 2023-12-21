Kyle Davies
The latest court action seeks to prevent the parties from actions that might “frustrate eventual enforcement by the liquidators,” Teneo says
OPNX founder Kyle Davies, Su Zhu, Mark Lamb and CEO Leslie Lamb have already paid another $54,000 fine
OPNX CEO Leslie Lamb told Blockworks that the exchange has no Dubai or UAE clientele, despite the regulator reprimand.
Liquidators representing the bankrupt asset manager’s creditors have accused the firm’s co-founders of refusing to cooperate
Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are publicly tweeting and giving interviews but are refusing to cooperate with their liquidators
The firm overseeing 3AC’s liquidation asked a US court for permission to subpoena Su Zhu and Kyle Davies via Twitter and email while their locations remain unknown to the public
A court-appointed liquidator is preparing to sell more than 300 NFTs previously held by Three Arrows Capital, with many set to be devalued
Kyle Davies wanted it to be “larger than any yacht owned even by Singapore’s richest billionaires.”
Lawyers for the fund’s creditors allege neither co-founder has cooperated with them in any meaningful manner
Co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies have been uncooperative in legal proceedings so far, lawyers seeking emergency provisional relief said
Zhu Su and Kyle Davies location is unknown — they are rumored to have left Singapore, representatives for Three Arrows Capital said
Blockworks exclusive: Many protocols backed by Three Arrows kept their funding round capital, plus portions of their own treasuries, with the fund manager