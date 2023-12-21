Kyle Davies

There are a total of 12 articles associated with Kyle Davies.
article-image

Policy

Court orders $1B asset freeze for 3AC founders: Liquidator Teneo

The latest court action seeks to prevent the parties from actions that might “frustrate eventual enforcement by the liquidators,” Teneo says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

3AC founders’ crypto project OPNX slapped with $2.7M penalty in Dubai

OPNX founder Kyle Davies, Su Zhu, Mark Lamb and CEO Leslie Lamb have already paid another $54,000 fine

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Dubai Reprimands 3AC Founders’ New Crypto Exchange

OPNX CEO Leslie Lamb told Blockworks that the exchange has no Dubai or UAE clientele, despite the regulator reprimand.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

3AC Execs Served Subpoena Via Twitter Due To Whereabouts Unknown

Liquidators representing the bankrupt asset manager’s creditors have accused the firm’s co-founders of refusing to cooperate

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

3AC Liquidators File $30M Claim for ‘Much Wow’ Super Yacht

Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are publicly tweeting and giving interviews but are refusing to cooperate with their liquidators

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

3AC Liquidators Want to Subpoena Su Zhu, Kyle Davies via Twitter

The firm overseeing 3AC’s liquidation asked a US court for permission to subpoena Su Zhu and Kyle Davies via Twitter and email while their locations remain unknown to the public

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Most Expensive Three Arrows Capital NFTs To Be Liquidated

A court-appointed liquidator is preparing to sell more than 300 NFTs previously held by Three Arrows Capital, with many set to be devalued

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

3AC Co-founders Used Fund’s Assets for $50M Yacht, Bungalows

Kyle Davies wanted it to be “larger than any yacht owned even by Singapore’s richest billionaires.”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

3AC’s Zhu and Davies To Skip Liquidators’ Court Hearing, Email Shows

Lawyers for the fund’s creditors allege neither co-founder has cooperated with them in any meaningful manner

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

3AC Co-founders Remain Silent, Creditors Go to Court

Co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies have been uncooperative in legal proceedings so far, lawyers seeking emergency provisional relief said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

3AC Files for Bankruptcy as Co-founders’ Location Unknown

Zhu Su and Kyle Davies location is unknown — they are rumored to have left Singapore, representatives for Three Arrows Capital said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Three Arrows-backed Protocol Says Major Chunk of Treasury Is Unaccounted For

Blockworks exclusive: Many protocols backed by Three Arrows kept their funding round capital, plus portions of their own treasuries, with the fund manager

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.