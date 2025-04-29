lawsuit

There are a total of 115 articles associated with lawsuit.
The DropWeb3

Nike accused of ‘brazen rug pull’ in class action lawsuit

The suit alleges RTFKT assets are securities and that Nike conducted a “scheme to mislead and deceive” with its short-lived crypto push

by Kate Irwin /
Policy

‘All sizzle and no steak’: 2 rival crypto firms duke it out in a court case

Toku’s suit accuses an ex-employee of stealing confidential business information and sharing it with competitor Liquifi

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessWeb3

Neon Machine’s Shrapnel is in the red: Sources

Documents and sources suggest Neon Machine is running out of cash and has laid off nearly all its employees — and struck a deal with the Chinese government to stay afloat

by Kate Irwin /
PolicyThe Drop

Uniswap Labs COO reveals it spent ‘tens of millions’ fighting SEC

SEC closes its investigation into Uniswap, following ditched probes into Robinhood, OpenSea and Coinbase

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jump sues former Firedancer Solana client engineer

The lawsuit illustrates a tension between the ethos of the open-source crypto world and the reality of doing business with institutions

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

Current SEC crypto lawsuits could be dropped, lawyer says

Haynes Boone partner Matthew Frankle thinks that we could see some crypto lawsuits dropped as Gary Gensler’s era ends

by Katherine Ross /
Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

HAWK memecoin draws lawsuit, but ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl not sued

Welch has not posted or uploaded anywhere online since the incident

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

Coinbase and BiT Global prepare for their day in court

BiT argues that Coinbase had ulterior motives to delist wBTC

by Katherine Ross /
Lightspeed Newsletter

A crypto lawyer predicts a ‘dramatic increase’ in memecoin lawsuits

How courts might respond to memecoin cases is still something of an open question

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Coinbase continues with SEC lawsuit over denied FOIA request 

Coinbase hired History Associates in 2023 to assist in retrieving records from the SEC and FDIC

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto.com files suit against SEC, discloses Wells notice

Crypto.com said it received a Wells notice from the SEC in late August

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Texas court dismisses Consensys lawsuit against SEC

The Consensys suit was originally filed in April and included the allegation that the SEC had opened an investigation into Ethereum

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

The SEC is poised to file fewer crypto cases in 2024

The SEC is still considered a major antagonist in the crypto space, with bigger targets increasingly common

by David Canellis /
Policy

DEF purchases patent at center of suits against MakerDAO and Compound

The patent in question is a “method and system for separating storage and process of a computerized ledger for improved function”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

The SEC continues to engage in ‘strategic ambiguity,’ lawyer says

Two NFT artists filed a suit against the SEC earlier this week to push back on the unclear regulatory approach to the environment

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC accuses Silvergate of misleading the public after FTX collapse

The SEC filed a suit against former executives and the former bank on Monday

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC files lawsuit against Consensys

The SEC claims in the Friday filing that Lido and Rocket Pool are unregistered securities

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Ex-Coinbase pro now leads Uniswap’s legal unit

Also, former legal head at Digital Currency Group joins law firm to expand blockchain capabilities

by Ben Strack /
Business

Google files lawsuit against alleged crypto scammers 

Google says that the scheme has 87 apps and impacted 100,000 users

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

CFTC calls ETH a commodity in KuCoin complaint

The CFTC is seeking “civil monetary penalties” against KuCoin

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DEBT Box loss shows SEC ‘overreach and failure,’ Hill says

The SEC was sanctioned in its case against DEBT Box earlier this week

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

The crypto industry’s future is in hands of the courts

Any attempt to regulate everything in the digital asset ecosystem in the same manner makes little sense

by Marisa Coppel /
Policy

Worldcoin wants to pursue legal action against Spain over data block

Worldcoin told Blockworks it was given “little recourse” other than filing a suit

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

ENS DAO approves $300k settlement to end eth.link domain lawsuit

The settlement ends the legal battle over eth.link, a domain once owned by imprisoned developer Virgil Griffith

by Jack Kubinec /

