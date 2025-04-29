lawsuit
The suit alleges RTFKT assets are securities and that Nike conducted a “scheme to mislead and deceive” with its short-lived crypto push
Toku’s suit accuses an ex-employee of stealing confidential business information and sharing it with competitor Liquifi
Documents and sources suggest Neon Machine is running out of cash and has laid off nearly all its employees — and struck a deal with the Chinese government to stay afloat
SEC closes its investigation into Uniswap, following ditched probes into Robinhood, OpenSea and Coinbase
The lawsuit illustrates a tension between the ethos of the open-source crypto world and the reality of doing business with institutions
Haynes Boone partner Matthew Frankle thinks that we could see some crypto lawsuits dropped as Gary Gensler’s era ends
Welch has not posted or uploaded anywhere online since the incident
BiT argues that Coinbase had ulterior motives to delist wBTC
How courts might respond to memecoin cases is still something of an open question
Coinbase hired History Associates in 2023 to assist in retrieving records from the SEC and FDIC
Crypto.com said it received a Wells notice from the SEC in late August
The Consensys suit was originally filed in April and included the allegation that the SEC had opened an investigation into Ethereum
The SEC is still considered a major antagonist in the crypto space, with bigger targets increasingly common
The patent in question is a “method and system for separating storage and process of a computerized ledger for improved function”
Two NFT artists filed a suit against the SEC earlier this week to push back on the unclear regulatory approach to the environment
The SEC filed a suit against former executives and the former bank on Monday
The SEC claims in the Friday filing that Lido and Rocket Pool are unregistered securities
Also, former legal head at Digital Currency Group joins law firm to expand blockchain capabilities
Google says that the scheme has 87 apps and impacted 100,000 users
The CFTC is seeking “civil monetary penalties” against KuCoin
The SEC was sanctioned in its case against DEBT Box earlier this week
Any attempt to regulate everything in the digital asset ecosystem in the same manner makes little sense
Worldcoin told Blockworks it was given “little recourse” other than filing a suit
The settlement ends the legal battle over eth.link, a domain once owned by imprisoned developer Virgil Griffith