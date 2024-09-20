liquidity provider
The more choices LPs have to manage their capital, the more likely they are to remain engaged with a given decentralized platform
TVL has begun to fall out of favor, so which metric can be used to rank this year’s top DeFi projects?
Ethereum users have left the KyberSwap hacker a ton of on-chain messages
The DEX announced an integration with Steer Protocol, a liquidity manager focused on making LPing more efficient
Some industry participants say moves to enable trading fees are a welcome change in sentiment towards revenue creation, while others call it unsustainable
A wide variety of firms had successful raises this week, including one developing a decentralized alternative to Google Docs
On-chain price discovery remains an elusive challenge
Last month, Nima Capital was tied to the $80 million sale of a condo
Balancer has removed the majority of funds from affected pools prior to exploit
Trader Joe will initially offer stablecoin pools, with plans to expand its offerings in the coming months
A single contract structure allows a DEX to behave like one market, Colkitt says
DeFi protocol Bancor is again under fire for alleged breaches of securities laws, facing a fresh lawsuit over impermanent loss protection
A crypto liquidity crunch is what happens when platforms lack the liquid supply of cash reserves and 1:1 convertible stablecoins needed to meet demand without collapsing market prices