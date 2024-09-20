liquidity provider

There are a total of 13 articles associated with liquidity provider.
article-image

Opinion

Capital inefficiency is crippling DEXs

The more choices LPs have to manage their capital, the more likely they are to remain engaged with a given decentralized platform

by Kilian Peter Krings /
article-image

DeFi

2023’s top 5 DeFi protocols by revenue

TVL has begun to fall out of favor, so which metric can be used to rank this year’s top DeFi projects?

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Fan mail and ETH tips sent to KyberSwap hacker who stole $48M

Ethereum users have left the KyberSwap hacker a ton of on-chain messages

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Sushi’s ‘Smart Pools’ hope to boost LP efficiency

The DEX announced an integration with Steer Protocol, a liquidity manager focused on making LPing more efficient

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

As Uniswap fees accumulate, other trading platforms join the fray

Some industry participants say moves to enable trading fees are a welcome change in sentiment towards revenue creation, while others call it unsustainable

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Crypto funding: A focus on decentralized orderbook exchanges in $66M week

A wide variety of firms had successful raises this week, including one developing a decentralized alternative to Google Docs

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFi

Behind the times: How LVR is an ‘unfair game’ for DeFi liquidity providers

On-chain price discovery remains an elusive challenge

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Business

Synapse confirms investigation into liquidity provider’s ‘unusual activity’

Last month, Nima Capital was tied to the $80 million sale of a condo

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

Balancer pools exploited after last week’s vulnerability reveal

Balancer has removed the majority of funds from affected pools prior to exploit

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Avalanche DEX favorite Trader Joe is launching on Ethereum

Trader Joe will initially offer stablecoin pools, with plans to expand its offerings in the coming months

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Ambient founder touts advantages of single-contract DEX architecture

A single contract structure allows a DEX to behave like one market, Colkitt says

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Bancor Perks for Liquidity Providers Broke Securities Laws: Lawsuit

DeFi protocol Bancor is again under fire for alleged breaches of securities laws, facing a fresh lawsuit over impermanent loss protection

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

MarketsSponsored

The Mechanics of a Crypto Liquidity Crunch

A crypto liquidity crunch is what happens when platforms lack the liquid supply of cash reserves and 1:1 convertible stablecoins needed to meet demand without collapsing market prices

by Drew Mailen /

