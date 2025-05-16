MoonPay
Wintermute and MoonPay are among the firms looking to build out talent in new US offices with policy, compliance and product leaders
The deal is one of the crypto sector’s recent, notable acquisitions involving crypto payments
The new license does not extend to other countries, preventing MoonPay from offering similar services throughout Europe
Binance US is pushing into fiat support again via a MoonPay partnership
MoonPay follows Coinbase and Gemini to Ireland.
MoonPay accepts 43 different local currencies and is in over 160 countries
The chief legal officer at Blockchain.com has reportedly jumped ship to build out a legal team at crypto payments startup MoonPay
The fiat integration is powered by a new partnership with MoonPay
Kraken plots laying off more than 1,000 people amid “negative influences on the financial markets”
From Paris Hilton to Snoop Dogg, what is the role of public figures and brands in Web3?
Another 21Shares pro jumps ship to competing crypto ETP issuer Valour
MoonPay users can now send crypto using their Unstoppable Domains name
MoonPay CEO delivered a keynote address on HyperMint at the NFT.NYC conference
Yuga Labs, the creator behind blue-chip NFT collection BAYC, notched a $4 billion post-money valuation on its latest raise
“Every company will be a crypto company in some form,” Edward Woodford, co-founder and CEO of ZeroHash told Blockworks in an interview
The round, led by Tiger Global and Coatue, brings the cryptocurrency payment services provider to a post-money valuation of $3.4 billion.