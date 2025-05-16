MoonPay

There are a total of 16 articles associated with MoonPay.
Business

As crypto firms boost US footprint, the race for talent is on

Wintermute and MoonPay are among the firms looking to build out talent in new US offices with policy, compliance and product leaders

by Ben Strack /
BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

MoonPay acquires Solana startup to grow payments services

The deal is one of the crypto sector’s recent, notable acquisitions involving crypto payments

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

MoonPay is open for business in Liechtenstein

The new license does not extend to other countries, preventing MoonPay from offering similar services throughout Europe

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Binance US renews banking push with MoonPay deal

Binance US is pushing into fiat support again via a MoonPay partnership

by Michael Bodley /
Policy

MoonPay secures VASP registration in Ireland

MoonPay follows Coinbase and Gemini to Ireland.

by James Cirrone /
Business

Web3 Onboarding Just Got Easier: ENS Users Can Buy .ETH Name With Fiat

MoonPay accepts 43 different local currencies and is in over 160 countries

by James Cirrone /
Business

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Longtime Music Exec Migrates to Web3

The chief legal officer at Blockchain.com has reportedly jumped ship to build out a legal team at crypto payments startup MoonPay

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Debit, Credit Cards, Bank Accounts Coming to Uniswap

The fiat integration is powered by a new partnership with MoonPay

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: MoonPay Recruits Time President for 2023

Kraken plots laying off more than 1,000 people amid “negative influences on the financial markets”

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Celebrities Shilled Crypto at the Top. Can They Learn for Next Cycle?

From Paris Hilton to Snoop Dogg, what is the role of public figures and brands in Web3?

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: MoonPay Adds Range of Senior Execs

Another 21Shares pro jumps ship to competing crypto ETP issuer Valour

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Web3 Service Providers Focus on Improving the User Experience

MoonPay users can now send crypto using their Unstoppable Domains name

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

MoonPay Primes NFT Minting Service HyperMint

MoonPay CEO delivered a keynote address on HyperMint at the NFT.NYC conference

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Bored Ape Yacht Club Creator Snags $450M in Funding for $4B Valuation

Yuga Labs, the creator behind blue-chip NFT collection BAYC, notched a $4 billion post-money valuation on its latest raise

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

Zero Hash Raises $105M to Bring Crypto Products to All Financial Companies

“Every company will be a crypto company in some form,” Edward Woodford, co-founder and CEO of ZeroHash told Blockworks in an interview

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

MoonPay Marshals $555M in Series A Funding Round

The round, led by Tiger Global and Coatue, brings the cryptocurrency payment services provider to a post-money valuation of $3.4 billion.

by Morgan Chittum /

