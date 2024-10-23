Nigeria

Policy

Binance exec Tigran Gambaryan headed home after 8-month detention in Nigeria

Gambaryan can now leave Nigeria to seek medical attention

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Binance exec Tigran Gambaryan denied bail in Nigeria

Former IRS agent and Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan will remain imprisoned in Nigeria’s Kuje prison

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

A ‘speculative appetite’ may push memecoins higher: GSR

Plus, Blockworks’ Jason Yanowitz thinks we’ll see some “really fun stablecoin competition for the first time in years”

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Policy

Nigeria is undergoing a ‘real crypto dollarization event’: Nic Carter

A new report on stablecoin activity in emerging markets shows their immense popularity in Nigeria

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Are stablecoins crypto’s big success?

Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures believes we’re witnessing the first crypto dollarization event

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

Rep. Hill calls continued detainment of Binance executive ‘outrageous’

Tigran Gambaryan’s health appears to suffer as Nigerian trial continues

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Binance ‘hopeful’ all charges against Tigran Gambaryan will be dropped

Gambaryan continues to be detained in a Nigerian prison on other charges of money laundering

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Binance executive denied bail in Nigeria

The courts adjourned the trials against Binance and Tigran Gambaryan until May 22 and May 23

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Nigerian court postpones another Binance case to May 17

Binance and detained exec Tigran Gambaryan may face three court appearances on May 17 after the most recent adjournment pushed another Nigerian trial back

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Binance ‘deeply disappointed’ about the ongoing detention of an executive in Nigeria

Binance called the decision to send Tigran Gambaryan to the Kuje correctional facility “outrageous”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Binance ‘made aware’ of executive who fled Nigeria

Binance is also reportedly facing tax evasion charges from the country

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Binance says it’s working ‘collaboratively’ with Nigerian authorities 

Nigeria and Binance continue to face off, even after Binance pulled support for the naira

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Binance ends Nigerian naira services in wake of scrutiny

After the Nigerian government threatened fines and possible arrests, Binance announced it planned to end support for the naira

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Binance’s woes in Nigeria continue to mount

Binance told a local media outlet that it hadn’t heard about a $10 billion fine

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Nigeria’s SEC issues second ‘Binance’ investor warning, cites exchange website

Binance Nigeria was initially asked to stop soliciting investors back in June

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Attitudes on crypto are geographically divided, ConsenSys survey finds

Among the countries polled, Nigerians had the most positive outlook on crypto

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Nigeria SEC Okays Tokenized Assets, but Crypto Will Have to Wait 

Nigeria won’t allow regulated crypto trading just yet, but the local watchdog seems okay with tokenized assets

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

CBDCs Are Gaining Steam, Though Results May Vary

Nigeria’s eNaira has been called a “dark experiment…with deadly consequences”

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals in CBDC Push

Nigeria’s central bank is capping cash withdrawals for individuals to $224 a week

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Why Emerging Markets Are Leading the Charge on CBDCs

Emerging markets are at the forefront of the CBDC movement because these economies have a unique need for the technology, industry participants say

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Binance Restricts 281 Nigerian Accounts Citing Safety Measure

Binance has restricted the accounts over AML concerns. All non-law enforcement-related cases are expected to be resolved within two weeks

by Sebastian Sinclair /

