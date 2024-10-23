Nigeria
Gambaryan can now leave Nigeria to seek medical attention
Former IRS agent and Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan will remain imprisoned in Nigeria’s Kuje prison
Plus, Blockworks’ Jason Yanowitz thinks we’ll see some “really fun stablecoin competition for the first time in years”
A new report on stablecoin activity in emerging markets shows their immense popularity in Nigeria
Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures believes we’re witnessing the first crypto dollarization event
Tigran Gambaryan’s health appears to suffer as Nigerian trial continues
Gambaryan continues to be detained in a Nigerian prison on other charges of money laundering
The courts adjourned the trials against Binance and Tigran Gambaryan until May 22 and May 23
Binance and detained exec Tigran Gambaryan may face three court appearances on May 17 after the most recent adjournment pushed another Nigerian trial back
Binance called the decision to send Tigran Gambaryan to the Kuje correctional facility “outrageous”
Binance is also reportedly facing tax evasion charges from the country
Nigeria and Binance continue to face off, even after Binance pulled support for the naira
After the Nigerian government threatened fines and possible arrests, Binance announced it planned to end support for the naira
Binance told a local media outlet that it hadn’t heard about a $10 billion fine
Binance Nigeria was initially asked to stop soliciting investors back in June
Among the countries polled, Nigerians had the most positive outlook on crypto
Nigeria won’t allow regulated crypto trading just yet, but the local watchdog seems okay with tokenized assets
Nigeria’s eNaira has been called a “dark experiment…with deadly consequences”
Nigeria’s central bank is capping cash withdrawals for individuals to $224 a week
Emerging markets are at the forefront of the CBDC movement because these economies have a unique need for the technology, industry participants say
Binance has restricted the accounts over AML concerns. All non-law enforcement-related cases are expected to be resolved within two weeks