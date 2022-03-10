non-fungible tokens

There are a total of 41 articles associated with non-fungible tokens.
article-image

DeFiEducation

The Investor’s Guide to Rarible

An introduction to Rarible and how to invest in it, as well as resources for further research

by Aaron Ahmadi /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

NFT Market Bound For Correction, Crypto Portfolio Managers, Collectors Say

“Just like any instruments in the market, I believe NFTs will see a correction,” BKCoin Capital’s Kevin Kang told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

CVS Files for NFT-related Trademarks in the Metaverse

The US-based drugstore chain joins large retailers Nike and Walmart in filing for metaverse-related trademarks

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Rarify Gets $10M in Series A Led by Pantera Capital To Further Hiring Efforts

Rarify is aiming to lower the barriers to entry for new businesses in the NFT sector

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

PolicyWeb3

SEC Reportedly Targets NFT Market Over Potential Violations of Securities Law

The inquiry is looking into whether NFTs “are being utilized to raise money like traditional securities,” Bloomberg reported

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Ukraine Government Prepares First-of-its-kind Airdrop to Crypto Donors

The novel crowdfunding and airdrop underscore potential for traditional organizations to bootstrap mainstream crypto adoption

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

In Largest-ever NFT-backed Loan, 101 CryptoPunks Put Up as Collateral

Blockworks Exclusive: The loan has an APR of 10% with a 30-day duration

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Web3

South Korea To Pour $187M Into ‘World-class Metaverse Ecosystem’

By 2026, South Korea’s government wants to create the fifth-largest metaverse market in the world

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceWeb3

Onboarding the Next Wave of Metamask Users Through NFTs

Blockchain tech company Consensys seeks to offer collateralization, fractionalization, swapping, borrowing and lending within the segment

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

AP Calls Off Sale of Stranded Migrants NFT After Twitter Outcry

“This was a poor choice of imagery for an NFT,” Lauren Easton, an AP spokesperson, told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Coinbase Expects ‘Softer’ First Quarter After Strong Q4

Lower crypto asset prices are partly driving the trend seen in the first few months of 2022, execs say

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Investors Can Now Buy Home Equity Slices Via Fractionalized NFTs

The new marketplace joins a growing list of startups trying to incorporate real-life use cases for NFTs

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Finance

Miami Family Office Backing NFT Fund Launch Helmed by Fine Art Collector

Blockworks Exclusive: The family office anchoring the launch already invests in Web3 startups

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Former YouTube Head of Gaming, Polygon CEO on the Value of Blockchain Integration

“Blockchain gaming is in its early stages [so] there is [this] natural volatility,” Ryan Wyatt told Blockworks. “But look at the alternative model for users. It’s cash in and cash never out.”

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

OpenSea Scammers Went Phishing and Caught Over 250 NFTs From 17 Users

Scammers made off with 254 NFTs, including a few Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, according to data from blockchain security firm PeckShield

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceWeb3

Nifty Gateway Launches NFT Advisory Program for Institutions, Larger Collectors

Blockworks Exclusive: The NFT marketplace will offer its services to clients ranging from museums and family offices to large corporations, brands and more

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceWeb3

OpenSea Looks To Improve Customer Support and Fight Fraud

The NFT marketplace will partner with Web3 communications platform Metalink in an effort to mitigate theft

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

UK Tax Watchdog Seizes NFTs in $1.9M Fraud Investigation

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs said it was the first UK authority to ever seize an NFT

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

A Real Estate-Backed NFT Sold For $653,000

The Florida four-bedroom house had a starting price tag of $650,000

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

YouTube Doubles Down on NFT Integration, Exec Says

Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan said NFTs allow creators to “make money in ways not previously possible” in a blog post on Thursday

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Wealthy NFT Owners Are Taking Out Loans Backed by Bored Apes, CryptoPunks

“That’s our niche, that high-end, long tail market,” the head of an NFT lending marketplace told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Web3

Sotheby’s Set to Auction 104 CryptoPunks Valued at $20M to $30M

All 104 CrypoPunks will be bundled together in a single-lot sale

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Web3

New Social Media Platform Turns to NFTs for Digital Ownership

Lens Protocol launches after Aave founder Stani Kulechov’s public push to decentralize social media

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

NFT Home Sale Has 1,500 Bidders Lining Up

NFTs are homing in on a new multi-trillion dollar market: real estate

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.