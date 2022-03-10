non-fungible tokens
An introduction to Rarible and how to invest in it, as well as resources for further research
“Just like any instruments in the market, I believe NFTs will see a correction,” BKCoin Capital’s Kevin Kang told Blockworks
The US-based drugstore chain joins large retailers Nike and Walmart in filing for metaverse-related trademarks
Rarify is aiming to lower the barriers to entry for new businesses in the NFT sector
The inquiry is looking into whether NFTs “are being utilized to raise money like traditional securities,” Bloomberg reported
The novel crowdfunding and airdrop underscore potential for traditional organizations to bootstrap mainstream crypto adoption
Blockworks Exclusive: The loan has an APR of 10% with a 30-day duration
By 2026, South Korea’s government wants to create the fifth-largest metaverse market in the world
Blockchain tech company Consensys seeks to offer collateralization, fractionalization, swapping, borrowing and lending within the segment
“This was a poor choice of imagery for an NFT,” Lauren Easton, an AP spokesperson, told Blockworks
Lower crypto asset prices are partly driving the trend seen in the first few months of 2022, execs say
The new marketplace joins a growing list of startups trying to incorporate real-life use cases for NFTs
Blockworks Exclusive: The family office anchoring the launch already invests in Web3 startups
“Blockchain gaming is in its early stages [so] there is [this] natural volatility,” Ryan Wyatt told Blockworks. “But look at the alternative model for users. It’s cash in and cash never out.”
Scammers made off with 254 NFTs, including a few Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, according to data from blockchain security firm PeckShield
Blockworks Exclusive: The NFT marketplace will offer its services to clients ranging from museums and family offices to large corporations, brands and more
The NFT marketplace will partner with Web3 communications platform Metalink in an effort to mitigate theft
Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs said it was the first UK authority to ever seize an NFT
The Florida four-bedroom house had a starting price tag of $650,000
Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan said NFTs allow creators to “make money in ways not previously possible” in a blog post on Thursday
“That’s our niche, that high-end, long tail market,” the head of an NFT lending marketplace told Blockworks
All 104 CrypoPunks will be bundled together in a single-lot sale
Lens Protocol launches after Aave founder Stani Kulechov’s public push to decentralize social media
NFTs are homing in on a new multi-trillion dollar market: real estate