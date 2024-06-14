NYAG

Policy

Gemini, NYAG reach $50M settlement 

As part of the settlement, Gemini is banned from operating crypto lending programs in New York.

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Gemini to distribute $2.18B in crypto back to Earn users

The distributions mark a 232% recovery from when withdrawals were halted in November 2022

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

NYAG says Genesis settlement to pay back creditors up to $2B

NYAG announced details about its settlement with bankrupt lender Genesis on Monday

by Katherine Ross /
People

DCG, Barry Silbert file motions to dismiss NYAG suit

DCG and Silbert said the suit was an attempt to find a “headline-worthy scapegoat”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Gemini settles with NY regulators, will return $1B to Earn customers via Genesis bankruptcy

Gemini “failed to prevent harm suffered by Earn program customers,” according to a NYDFS statement

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Genesis lawyer pushes back against DCG getting ‘a cut’ of customer recoveries

The hearings are expected to last for a couple of days as the court hears arguments for and against the bankruptcy plan proposed by Genesis

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DCG calls NYAG, Genesis settlement agreement ‘subversive’

The parent company of bankrupt lender Genesis filed an objection to its settlement agreement with the NYAG on Wednesday

by Katherine Ross /
Business

DCG valuation tops $4.4B in 2023

The company repaid over $1 billion in debt, according to the letter

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

NY attorney general triples her accusations against Gemini, DCG, seeks $3B

James’ office initially sued Gemini, DCG, CEO Barry Silbert and subsidiary Genesis in October

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Genesis agrees to settle case brought by New York attorney general

The bankrupt crypto lender’s settlement proposal comes after it agreed to pay a possible $21 million as part of an agreement with the SEC last week

by Ben Strack /
Policy

KuCoin settles with New York AG for $22M, will depart New York

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu said the settlement shows the exchange’s “commitment to compliant operations”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DCG says it ‘cooperated for months’ with NYAG prior to lawsuit

In its third quarter shareholder letter, DCG gave updates on Grayscale, the NYAG suit and the Genesis creditor plan

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Hong Kong-based CoinEx to exit New York, pay $1.7M in NYAG settlement

CoinEx agreed to settle with the New York Attorney General’s office after being accused of failing to register as a securities and commodities broker-dealer

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Crypto Market Sinks Following Ether Security Label by NYAG

Today’s negative move across the crypto markets is likely a function of several factors, including regulatory risk pricing, Silvergate’s closure and enforcement actions, analysts say

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

New York Attorney General Issues Call for Crypto Industry Whistleblowers

New York Attorney General Letitia James has also called on spurned crypto investors to reach out, signaling potential enforcement actions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Celsius CEO Reveals Details of Tether’s Crypto-Backed Lending Program

On the surface this program would appear to contradict terms set out in Tether’s user agreement, but Tether said that the over-collateralization of such loans wouldn’t be a problem

by Sam Reynolds /

