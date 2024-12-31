ParaFi Capital

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

ParaFi Technologies aims to be a ‘public utility provider’ to blockchain ecosystems

ParaFi’s Kevin Yedid-Botton explains why ParaFi’s looking to be more than just a VC firm

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterFinance

ParaFi makes 2 big predictions for 2030

ParaFi’s Ben Forman and Kevin Yedid-Botton break down their biggest predictions for the Empire podcast

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiPolicy

Venture firms accuse Curve founder of elaborate fraud

Curve founder Michael Egorov misappropriated trade secrets by falsely promising the plaintiffs a stake in Curve, three venture capital firms claim

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: More Than $1.8 Billion Pooled Into Crypto Companies and Funds This Week

Lots of fresh capital entered the crypto space this week, up 36% from last week’s $1.34 billion

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Immutable Notches $2.5B Valuation After Series C Funding

The NFT startup announced a $200 million financing round on Monday

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

ParaFi Capital-backed Crypto Venture Capital Firm Prepping Launch, Sources Say

Pyxis Capital plans to launch at the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter

by Michael Bodley /
MarketsWeb3

The Sandbox Parent Animoca Brands Raises $359M to Build Out Open Metaverse

The new funding round increases Animoca’s valuation to $5.4 billion, the company said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

ParaFi to Launch $200 Million Growth Fund

The fifth fund from ParaFi targets up to 30 early to mid-stage companies and is expected to close by mid-December.

by Sam Reynolds /

