Patents
The patent in question is a “method and system for separating storage and process of a computerized ledger for improved function”
The coexistence of open source and patents in the crypto space actually encourages a healthy ecosystem for innovation
Four patent applications were published since Sept. 21, suggesting that PayPal is taking a close look at distributed ledger tech
Industry attention is once again turning to the role patents play in securing intellectual property related to blockchain technology — and perhaps gain a competitive edge
Blockchain tech “ideal” to offer immutable record of the model development standard associated with its analytic model, company exec says
Walmart is exploring the possibility of introducing its customers to NFTs and the metaverse, according to filings with the USPTO