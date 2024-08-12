Patents

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Patents.
article-image

Policy

DEF purchases patent at center of suits against MakerDAO and Compound

The patent in question is a “method and system for separating storage and process of a computerized ledger for improved function”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto can benefit from patents without losing its open source ethos 

The coexistence of open source and patents in the crypto space actually encourages a healthy ecosystem for innovation

by Cameron B. Pick /
article-image

Business

PayPal patent apps signal an interest in layer-2s, NFTs

Four patent applications were published since Sept. 21, suggesting that PayPal is taking a close look at distributed ledger tech

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Web3

These 5 Companies Have Filed Web3 or NFT Patents

Industry attention is once again turning to the role patents play in securing intellectual property related to blockchain technology — and perhaps gain a competitive edge

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

FICO’s Blockchain Usage — Now Patented — Boosted Firm’s Accountability

Blockchain tech “ideal” to offer immutable record of the model development standard associated with its analytic model, company exec says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Walmart Files 7 US Patents Examining Potential Monetization of NFTs, Metaverse

Walmart is exploring the possibility of introducing its customers to NFTs and the metaverse, according to filings with the USPTO

by Sebastian Sinclair /

