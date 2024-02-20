Phishing

There are a total of 17 articles associated with Phishing.
article-image

Web3

MetaMask monthly active users nears all-time high — over 30 million

Crypto markets overall haven’t yet tested all-time highs, but MetaMask is well on its way to record numbers of active users

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

PSA: Another phishing spree has hit crypto — ignore all emails about airdrops

They say money never sleeps. In crypto, that means the phishers, fraudsters and other cyberbaddies are also always working

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Ledger promises to make victims whole after attack

Ledger will remove the ability to Blind Sign by June 2024

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

Ledger CEO says attack was an ‘unfortunate isolated incident’

The attack happened after a former employee was phished, giving the attacker access to Ledger’s package manager

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

Ledger says attacker conducted phishing attack on former employee

The Ledger attacker was able to upload the malicious code to ConnectKit after phishing a former Ledger employee

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Thailand seeks to block access to Facebook, citing crypto scams

200,000 people have been impacted by scams in Thailand

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Terra freezes domains to combat phishing schemes

Terraform Labs, the company behind the Terra blockchain, hired a new CEO in July

by James Cirrone /
article-image

People

What would you do if a hacker stole all your bitcoin?

An early Bitcoin adopter lost his entire stash to a dodgy wallet more than five years ago — and he says he knows exactly who did it

by David Canellis /
article-image

Web3

Lessons From Proof Founder Kevin Rose’s $1.4M NFT Phishing Experience

The founder of Moonbirds lost high-value NFTs from collections including Autoglyph, Chromie Squiggles and Damien Hirst’s The Currency

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

FTX To Reimburse $6M to 3Commas Phishing Attack Victims

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried warned that reimbursing users affected by the 3Commas phishing scam would be a “one time thing”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Uniswap Liquidity Pool Hit With Phishing Attack Totaling $3.5M in Ether

The phishing campaign is part of a much wider hack and is not considered an exploit, according to several users and Uniswap’s founder

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

OpenSea Warns of Phishing Attacks Due to Data Breach

A third-party vendor’s employee misused their access to OpenSea’s customer data, the head of security said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

BAYC Discord Compromised, NFTs Totaling 200 ETH Stolen

The Discord account belonging to BAYC community manager Boris Vagner was compromised on Saturday, paving the way for the theft

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

MetaMask Issues Warning Following $650K iCloud Phishing Scam

The DeFi wallet is advising users to disable iCloud backups to prevent future scams

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Hardware Wallet Provider Trezor Targeted in Phishing Attack

A malicious actor pretending to be Trezor sent a false email requesting victims to update their software and change their wallet PIN

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceWeb3

Report: 50% of NFT Holders Have Lost Access to Their NFTs

Security concerns, however, didn’t seem to slow the growth of the booming industry, which reached $17.7 billion in sales last year

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

OpenSea Scammers Went Phishing and Caught Over 250 NFTs From 17 Users

Scammers made off with 254 NFTs, including a few Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, according to data from blockchain security firm PeckShield

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.