Phishing
Crypto markets overall haven’t yet tested all-time highs, but MetaMask is well on its way to record numbers of active users
They say money never sleeps. In crypto, that means the phishers, fraudsters and other cyberbaddies are also always working
Ledger will remove the ability to Blind Sign by June 2024
The attack happened after a former employee was phished, giving the attacker access to Ledger’s package manager
The Ledger attacker was able to upload the malicious code to ConnectKit after phishing a former Ledger employee
200,000 people have been impacted by scams in Thailand
Terraform Labs, the company behind the Terra blockchain, hired a new CEO in July
An early Bitcoin adopter lost his entire stash to a dodgy wallet more than five years ago — and he says he knows exactly who did it
The founder of Moonbirds lost high-value NFTs from collections including Autoglyph, Chromie Squiggles and Damien Hirst’s The Currency
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried warned that reimbursing users affected by the 3Commas phishing scam would be a “one time thing”
The phishing campaign is part of a much wider hack and is not considered an exploit, according to several users and Uniswap’s founder
A third-party vendor’s employee misused their access to OpenSea’s customer data, the head of security said
The Discord account belonging to BAYC community manager Boris Vagner was compromised on Saturday, paving the way for the theft
The DeFi wallet is advising users to disable iCloud backups to prevent future scams
A malicious actor pretending to be Trezor sent a false email requesting victims to update their software and change their wallet PIN
Security concerns, however, didn’t seem to slow the growth of the booming industry, which reached $17.7 billion in sales last year
Scammers made off with 254 NFTs, including a few Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, according to data from blockchain security firm PeckShield