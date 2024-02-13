Sei Network

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Sei Network.
DeFi

Sui price triples in 3 months, signals changing of the guard in DeFi

Crypto traders love new shiny things, much to the detriment of layer-1s from previous cycles

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Ethereum devs can now deploy apps on Sei’s parallelized EVM

Blockworks exclusive: Sei takes another step toward offering users a parallelized EVM

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Farmers complain of barren fields after Sei airdrop

The well-funded layer-1 is facing backlash from early users and airdrop farmers

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

Optimized for trading, Sei launches mainnet beta

Mainnet beta will initially launch with 20 applications, with over 250 to come in the near future

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Crypto Funding Slows: Sei Labs Is Standout Firm in $88.5M Week

Web3 marketing solutions and wallet security are top of mind

by James Cirrone /
DeFiMarkets

Sei Network, With $70M in Ecosystem Funding, Looks East

Sei recently secured an additional $20 million in ecosystem funding from crypto asset trading platform MEXC

by Bessie Liu /

