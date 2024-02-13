Sei Network
There are a total of 6 articles associated with Sei Network.
Crypto traders love new shiny things, much to the detriment of layer-1s from previous cycles
by David Canellis /
Blockworks exclusive: Sei takes another step toward offering users a parallelized EVM
by Jack Kubinec /
The well-funded layer-1 is facing backlash from early users and airdrop farmers
by Andrew Thurman /
Mainnet beta will initially launch with 20 applications, with over 250 to come in the near future
Web3 marketing solutions and wallet security are top of mind
by James Cirrone /
Sei recently secured an additional $20 million in ecosystem funding from crypto asset trading platform MEXC