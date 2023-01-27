Shiba Inu

Markets

Solana Flips Shiba to Regain Footing Post-FTX — Is MATIC Next?

Solana is close to reclaiming its position in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market value, but has Polygon’s native token in its way

by David Canellis /
Markets

Funds Are SHIB? Crypto.com Reserves Are 20% Memecoin

Dogecoin ripoff shiba inu is a major asset at one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges.

by Jon Rice /
Markets

Shiba Inu Flips Solana as Markets Play Bankman-Fried for a Joke

Solana is now worth less than dogecoin copycat shiba inu, as crypto traders dramatically dump Bankman-Fried’s favorite token

by David Canellis /
Markets

The Distressing Inevitability of the Upcoming Dogecoin Crash

Elon Musk has turned engagement-farming dogecoin diehards into sport

by David Canellis /
Markets

Meme Stocks Are Back — and They’ve Brought Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Meme stocks are pumping and so are meme coins, echoing the headiest highs of last year. But what’s driving their sudden resurgence?

by Shalini Nagarajan&Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

LUNA Closes in on ATH; MKR Trends Higher: Markets Wrap

MKR price soars as Dai adoption picks up steam, LUNA nears ATH on a countless number of near-to-medium term catalysts, SHIB retraces.

by Sam Martin /
Finance

Shiba Inu Owner Moves $2.76B to Four Different Wallets

Transfer of over 40 trillion tokens went to wallets with no prior token transfers.

by Jacquelyn Melinek&Casey Wagner /
Markets

SHIB Overtakes DOGE as Top Dog in Possible Sign of Froth, Bitcoin Retreats: Markets Wrap

SHIB and DOGE battle it out for ‘top dog’ status, BTC retreats as evidence of froth in the market emerges.

by Sam Martin /

