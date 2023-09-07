Shopify

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Shopify.
article-image

DeFi

Solana’s recent good news is a tech ‘validation,’ says Jupiter’s Ben Chow

The recent news bridges the gap ‘from fundamentals to perceived value,’ says Hubble protocol’s Marius Ciubotariu

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Shopify enables USDC payments via Solana Pay integration

Shopify now supports Web3 commerce features like cross-border transactions and NFT loyalty schemes through its integration with Solana Pay

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Shopify CEO Spends $3M on Coinbase Stock in 2 Months

Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke has on average bought $369,000 of Coinbase stock every week since the start of August

by David Canellis /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Strike Rolls Out Shopify Partnership, Facilitates Online Bitcoin Transactions

The digital payments company is also working to make bitcoin transactions possible at in-store merchants around the world

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Yearn Finance Launches YFI Buyback Program: Markets Wrap

Yearn Finance launches YFI buyback program to distribute earnings to token holders

by Sam Martin /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.